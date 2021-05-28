6 upcoming war movies set to storm Bollywood





A great war movie has the capacity to elicit so much emotion, so it’s exciting to know that there are currently at least 6 war movies in Bollywood that are all set to release or in production. Many of these films are based on the real-life heroes who made the greatest sacrifice for the country. Major (2021) Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and starring Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar, Major is an upcoming biography of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a martyr in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Although Major has faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will still be a critically acclaimed film by the looks of its trailer and teaser videos. Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s sacrifice is a sacrifice all Indians are grateful for. Sam Bahadur (2021) This film is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will play the lead role of Vicky Kaushal. Maneskshaw was best known for his balanced leadership during the war and the decisions he made that led to India’s victory in the face of adversity. Therefore, it will be amazing how Vicky tries out the unique ways of the real life superhero. Shershaah (2021) This is an upcoming biopic on the life of Vikram Batra, an army captain who received the Param Vir Chakra. This film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and will star Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth will not only play the late Vikram Batra, but he will also play the role of his twin brother Vishal Batra. The film will focus on his personal life and it will be interesting to watch the untold stories from the life of the martyr. Ekkis This film is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, an army lieutenant who received the Param Vir Chakra. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan and will play Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Shriram Raghavan and Varun previously worked in Badlapur, which is one of the actor’s best performances. Therefore, it will be exciting to see what they bring with Ekkis. Bhuj: the pride of India Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and starring Ajay Devgan in the lead role, this film is based on the life of IAF Officer and Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. However, the film will also focus on the inspiring story of how 300 brave women of Kutch repaired the Bhuj airstrip overnight, during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, which was detrimental in helping the air force to secure victory for India. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Tejas Tejas is an upcoming film based on a female Indian Air Force pilot starring Kangana Ranaut. This film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Of all the war films produced by Bollywood, a female directed war film is rare. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

