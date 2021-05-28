HBO Max’s Green Lantern series finds a director – The Hollywood Reporter





Lee Toland Krieger, who directed the pilot for Superman and Lois, remains in the bosom of DC. The director is set to direct and produce the first two episodes of The Green Lantern, HBO Max’s big-budget sci-fi crime show based on the DC characters who fly in space. Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television are at the origin of the series, which is already in the making and will run in several periods. In recent weeks, the show has picked Jeremy Irvine to play Alan Scott, the original Lantern who hides his gay identity in 1941 in America, while Finn Wittrock will play macho Lantern Guy Gardner for a storyline set in the 1980s. other characters include the half-alien Bree Jarta. Krieger has directed films such as Celeste and Jesse forever and Adaline’s age but several years ago he started working in television, quickly establishing himself as a go-to guy for pilots. He directed the pilot (as well as several other episodes) for Riverdale, the popular CW show based on the Archie comics, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Fox’s Prodigal son, and this year Superman and Lois. These shows were produced by Berlanti Productions, which clearly appreciates their work. He also produced other shows Shadows and bones and Deadly class. (Krieger’s involvement was first reported by The Direct.)







