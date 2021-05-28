“An oasis of all that is fun, whimsical, playful” • Daily Journal of Commerce

By Karen Matthews

The Associated Press

NEW YORK A new park that appears to float on stilts above the Hudson River, just off the Manhattan shore, opened to the public last week four years after a fight between former 20th Century Fox CEO Barry Diller and a billionaire real estate developer threatened to derail him.

The park, called Little Island, was built with $ 260 million from the foundation of Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. It joins a chain of piers along the west side of Manhattans that have been redeveloped for recreational purposes over the past 20 years, but its unusual design sets it apart.

Little Islands’ flowers, trees, and performance spaces sit on 132 concrete structures that the park’s creators call tulip pots. They are placed on stilts of varying heights so that the paths wind through the 2.4-acre park on a gentle, rolling slope.

The park is accessible by two bridges.

The design is by Thomas Heatherwick, who also created the Hudson Yards climbing structure known as thevessel, about 20 blocks north of Little Island.

Diller, also a major local donorHigh line, spoke of Little Island as an enchanted forest.

All of this is an oasis of all that is fun, whimsical, playful that we can conjure up, he says greedily. the parks website.

Plans for the project, which is part of the state-run Hudson River Park, were announced in 2014. Then, several lawsuits were filed, arguing that Little Island had been planned without public participation and could threaten marine wildlife. . Real estate developer Douglas Durst, who had been dismissed as chairman of the Friends of Hudson River Park fundraising group a few years earlier, was revealed to have funded the lawsuits brought by the nonprofit City Club of New York .

Faced with cost increases as a result of the litigation, Diller announced in September 2017 that he was pulling the plug. However, the following month he agreed to revive the project after Governor Andrew Cuomobrok struck a deal.

We’re glad the project helped complete Hudson River Park, Durst said via a spokesperson on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said Durst backed the litigation because the project did not go through the required regulatory process.

Little Island will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, but there will be scheduled entry between noon and 8 p.m. until at least September, said executive director Trish Santini.

Entertainment, including musical, theatrical and dance performances, will begin in mid-June, she said.

Producer Scott Rudin, who quit the League from Broadway last month over allegations of abusive behavior, was part of the team planning the show venues; however, he does not have an ongoing formal relationship with the project, Santini said.

There will be a mix of free and paid shows at the 687-seat Parks Amphitheater. A smaller stage in an area called the Glade will also host events.

The concrete tulip pots that support the park were fabricated and assembled in upstate New York and floated down the Hudson by barge, four at a time, Santini said. Planting began after the massive structures, some of which look like mushrooms, were placed in late 2019. The landscaping of the park was designed by Signe Nielsen of Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects to resemble a leaf floating on the tree. water. There are 35 species of trees, 65 species of shrubs and 290 types of herbs, vines and perennials.

The man-made hills of the small islands offer views of the Hudson on one side and the city on the other, but the carefully constructed topography makes the park feel like its own little world.

I think it’s going to be a place for New York to rest and eat, but also ignite their imaginations and remind us of all that was creative, Santini said. My hope is that people come back again and again because they realize every time they come there is always something new and fun to do.