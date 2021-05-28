Dog hospitalized after being left in hot car at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown





AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Niles faces an animal cruelty charge. Her dog was hospitalized after being left in a hot car at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown, according to a police report. Officers were called to the racino just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Several frantic people in the parking lot reported an agent on the ground, pointing to a vehicle in the parking lot. A man said he was walking past the car when he noticed a panting dog inside. He said the dog had collapsed in the seat, at which point he called 911 for help. Police said the car windows were up and sealed and the car was turned off. The pit bull appeared to be having a seizure on the ground, according to a police report.

The officer was able to open the car with a locking tool and remove the dog, which was unresponsive and hot to the touch, the report said. Police said the temperature at the time was around 84 degrees. According to the report, Hollywood Gaming security told police the car arrived at 12:38 a.m. and has been parked there ever since. The dog was handed over to an aid worker in Mahoning County and was then taken to Akron Animal Hospital for treatment. The dog’s owner, identified in the report as Charles Winwood, 55, was arrested and then released for animal cruelty. It was also forbidden to return to the racino. Animal Charity of Ohio, who answered the call, posted a reminder on his Facebook page Wednesday on the dangers of leaving an animal in a hot car. The agency said the dog did not come out of the woods after being treated at Akron hospital.

