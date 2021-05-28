Kim D applauds at Teresa Giudice reunion





Former housewives friend “Kim D” responded to Teresa Giudice, calling her a sewer rat during the show’s recent Season 11 reunion.

Old friend of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Kim DePaola applauded Teresa Giudice’s comments at the shows season 11 reunion. Meeting host Andy Cohen asked Giudice to respond to a statement from DePaola. Giudice then called DePaola a sewer rat. DePaola reacted quite negatively and applauded on social media. DePaola appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey throughout the broadcasts take place in friend’s. The show infamously dubbed its “Kim D.” She owned the Posche boutique and her fashion shows became a breeding ground for New Jersey drama. She teamed up with Giudices’ sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on Gorgas boutique Envy before severely cutting ties. Giudice and Gorgas ‘hatred for DePaola became a central storyline in the shows’ seventh season. The Cindy Plum agency released a statement from DePaola. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: RHONJ: Dina Manzo Speaks Out Against Sister Caroline The shop owner said: “Teresa is unable to call people by names said the shop owner via Instagram.She should stop whatever it hangs around. “ The former housewives friend stood beside her beef with the reality TV star. As everyone has watched over the years everything I said was true DePaola continued.Sadly, she didn’t learn her lesson, said the has-been, adding It was a ridiculous and ignorant thing on Teresa’s part.DePaola then called Gorga as well. DePaola said, Melissa can keep shaking her head,we all know you and Teresa can’t stand each other. “ She doubled, There will be a lot more truths about both. “DePaola wasn’t the first person to accuse Gorga of being a fake recently. Current franchise star Jennifer Aydin called the star on Instagram after Gorga threw the first punch. Giudice and Gorga recently concluded a stellar season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Giudice spent the season feuding over Season 9 addition Jackie Goldschneider after Goldschneider made a controversial analogy involving Gia Giudice, Giudice’s eldest daughter. She also found a new beau. Gorga got into a fight with her husband, Joe Gorga, over the state of their marriage. The mother of three also continued to operate on Envy. Giudice and Gorga stayed reserved and busy for The Real Housewives of New Jerseys off season. The Sisters-in-Law will appear on a new limited series exclusive to Peacock. It will feature housewives from several different cities sharing a vacation home in the luxurious Turks and Caicos Islands. DePaolas’ plans for the future are unknown. Next: RHONJ: Frankie Jr. Doesn’t Think His Parents Are Going To Get Back Together Source: Cindy Plum Agency 90 day fiancee: Angela Deem shows a different side after weight loss surgery

