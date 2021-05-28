Know These Lesser Known Relationships Of Bollywood Celebrities





Everyone is interested in the love lives of our favorite celebrities and it’s not really hard to keep track, all thanks to the media. However, some of the Bollywood celebrities still managed to hide their relationships quite well. If you are wondering who these celebrities are, here is a list of lesser known love stories from your favorite Bollywood celebrities. Ranbir Kapoor Avantika Malik Yes, you guessed it right, she is the wife of actor Imran Khan. However, long before their marriage, she was in a relationship with our Bollywood idol, Ranbir Kapoor. Very few people know that Avantika is Ranbir Kapoors’ first crush and to meet her he frequently visited the sets of the Just Mohabbat show where Avantika worked as a child artist. However, things didn’t work out with them and they quickly went their separate ways. Avantika then married Imran Khan and Ranbir had several other girlfriends after her. However, there is no grudge between Ranbir and Imran. Ranveer Singh Ahana Deol Ranveer Singh dated Ahana Deol long before she entered Bollywood. They were together for a brief time in college, but just like the other relationships on the roster, this one was curly, too. After that, Ahana married a Delhi-based businessman named Vaibhav Vohra in 2014 and Ranveer Singh tied the knot with actress Deepika Padukone in 2018. Don’t Miss: Why FRIENDS has been a stepping stone to breaking stereotypes Sonakshi Sinha Aditya Shroff Before Sonakshi Sinha entered Bollywood, she used to date Fame Cinemas General Manager Aditya Shroff. Although Sonakshis’ father is strict in all of these areas, their relationship still went smoothly for about two years. Even the two families were on very good terms. Don’t Miss: Sushmita Sen opens up about the bad decisions she’s made in her life However, things didn’t work out well for them and the two went their separate ways for personal reasons and made their way. Even though they fought before going their separate ways, they still managed to break up on a high note and are still in touch. Alia Bhatt Ali Dadarkar | Alia Bhatt started dating 8th Standard and her first relationship was with Ali Dadarkar. The two were strong and managed to be together until the end of the school term. However, life demanded different things for them as Ali went to London to further her education and Alia began her career in the film industry. The two have tried to maintain a long-distance relationship after school, but it’s rightly said that long distance isn’t for everyone. Shahid Kapoor Sania Mirza This one isn’t really confirmed by either of the two, but Bollywood gossip queen Karan Johar addressed it in front of Sania Mirza on her chat show, Koffee with Karan. To that, Sanir neither confirmed nor denied, which makes us pretty confident that it was one thing. However, it is said that it was only for a short time and after that the two married other people and lead happy lives. For more stories like this, stay tuned to HerZindagi!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos