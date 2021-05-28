Lt. Gov. McGeachin, acting governor of Idaho, bans mask warrants





McGeachin is acting governor while Republican Gov. Brad Little is out of state at the Republican Governors Association conference.

BOISE, Republican Lieutenant Governor of Idaho Janice McGeachin issued an executive order on Thursday banning mask warrants statewide among state political entities. McGeachin is acting governor while Republican Gov. Brad Little is out of state at the Republican Governors Association conference. He should come back Thursday evening. The executive order was signed by Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and went into effect at 11 a.m. Few things have ever issued a statewide mask warrant, but some counties and cities have, as have schools. Many have lifted the warrants as more Idaho residents are vaccinated against COVID-19. The virus has killed more than 2,000 people in Idaho. Today, as acting governor of the state of Idaho, I signed an executive order to protect the rights and freedoms of individuals and businesses by prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions, including including public schools, to impose mask warrants in our state. #idpol pic.twitter.com/Nmb6DX9v6X – Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) May 27, 2021 Little’s office sent KTVB the following statement after McGeachin published the executive order: “Governor Little was out of state this week to collaborate with other Republican governors, and the Lieutenant Governor did not notify Governor Little of his order in advance.” He is expected to return to Idaho tonight. Governor’s office reviews Lieutenant Governor’s Order in Council. Governor Little never implemented a statewide mask mandate. Throughout the pandemic, Governor Little has been committed to protecting the health and safety of the people of Idaho and stressed the importance that the people of Idaho choose to protect our neighbors and people. dear and keep our economy and schools open. The people of Idaho value local control and the local approach to solving important issues. A more comprehensive statement from the Governor’s Office on the Lieutenant Governor’s Order in Council will be issued after further consideration of this executive action. “ McGeachin told KTVB media partner Idaho Press, For those who feel at risk, they should continue to wear (masks). But forcing it on others, I think, is not fair. She said she has been acting governor five or six times since becoming lieutenant governor, and was told just a day or two ago that she would be in that position this week. The governor left on Tuesday morning. McGeachin was out of state on vacation at the time, so Senate Speaker Pro Tem Chuck Winder served as interim governor from Tuesday morning until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when McGeachin returned to the state. It was McGeachin’s first chance to become interim governor since July. So I worked with some people to put this together, she said to Idaho press. It’s the authority that rests in the office, to have the power to do these kinds of things. One of the most famous incidents in which an Idaho lieutenant governor took action when a governor was out of state was the then lieutenant governor. Gov. Butch Otter vetoed a bill to raise the drinking age in Idahos from 18 to 21 in 1987, even though the state risked losing millions of dollars in funding federal highways. When then-Gov. Cecil Andrus returned to the state, he reversed the action and the drinking age was raised. McGeachin acknowledged that Little might just reverse his order upon his return. It’s possible, she said, but I’ll just keep hoping the governor sees the value. The West Ada School District, which still requires masks for students, sent parents this email on Thursday: Earlier today, Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin issued an executive order banning mask mandates from the state and its political subdivisions, including public schools. The West Ada School District does not practice to modify its activities in the middle of the school day, therefore the masks will remain in place until today. We consult with legal counsel regarding the statutory authority of school boards under Idaho Code 33-512 to enforce certain health and safety protocols. As soon as we have additional information, it will be provided. “ RELATED: Boise Business Owners Face Decisions About Mask Requirements, Proof of Vaccination RELATED: CDC Recommends Schools Maintain Mask Requirements Daily 7: Register now for the Daily KTVB 7 E-mail newsletter and never miss Idaho’s best stories.







