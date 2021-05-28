Hyphen Media doesn’t wait a Hollywood moment to solve the problem of diversity in entertainment as they move fast to bring dimension to the audio space





Kareem Rahma (left) and Andrew Kuo (right) launch first audio media company to create and tell stories in … [+] people of color for a universal audience.

Martin brown

Kareem Rahma and Andrew Kuo met in 2015 through mutual friends in media covering VICE, A&E, BuzzFeed and The New York Times.



NOW

. I’ve always thought … THIS guy is a real CEO, says Rahma, an Egyptian-American comedian deeply rooted in the New York media landscape of her now co-founder Kuo. The seemingly unlikely duo recently launched Hyphen Media to create what they call the entertainment company of the future. Rahma, known for his slightly uncomfortable, but extremely relatable and viral social media skits, has two Nominated Webby projects with billboards on Sunset to boot while Kuo, a Taiwanese-American operator, who was an investment banker before entering the entertainment landscape, brings a unique structural foundation to complement the creative side of Rahmas . Hyphen [Media] is so personal to Kareem and I, Kareem is like the heart, and I am like the head, says Andrew Kuo. Exceeding 20,000 subscribers on their Instagram a week after its launch, Hyphen Media authentically reflects today’s internet culture, sharing various TikToks, Instagram Reels, Tweets and social content created by various creators. We’ve seen the power of the media grow as first generation immigrants in the Midwest, says Rahma, and we want to create new media to tell stories that are widely accessible and hopefully enjoyed by the next generation. The business is mission-driven, with an emphasis on audio-first (podcast) content that is put together in a strategic pipeline to become niche franchises and extended types of formats. Hyphen Media Billboard

Hyphen Media

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> With funding from Hyphen Capital, a group that coincidentally shares the same name, and which supports the next generation of the country’s leading Asian-American founders, Hyphen Media plans to devote around 75% of fundraising to development and promotion. podcast production. One of the main reasons I started Hyphen Capital was to change the discourse around Asian American founders, said Dave Lu, Managing Partner at Hyphen Capital. We invested in Hyphen Media because they are building a platform for underrepresented voices to be heard, which is what the entertainment industry needs right now. A strong financial backbone and the support of distinguished and experienced media and business veterans Sean Cohan, former president of A&E Networks, James Cole, Jr., CEO of The Jasco Group and board member of AIG, and Jennifer fitzgerald, Co-founder and CEO of online marketplace Policygenius, Hyphen Media is poised for strategic scale-up as the list of upcoming development grows. While details are limited on the exact fundraising figures, Hyphen Media plans to develop Hyphen Originals featuring top talent with the team currently in various stages of development on a dozen originals featuring writers from TV and film in demand like Abdullah Saeed who wrote and starred on HBO High maintenance, The American-Mauritanian actor Mamoudou NDiaye and the actress and playwright Sarah Cho. One of the things that was important to Kareem and I was that [Hyphen Media] is a path to economic empowerment of writers of color. Less than 18% of podcast hosts are people of color, Rahma says, and in my opinion, that’s very offensive in a society where this isn’t the case in our real population. It’s the goal of the company is to put people of color behind the mic, in front of the mic, and to share stories that are universal and not necessarily tied to identity, we seek to break out of that one-dimensional. voice.







