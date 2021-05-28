‘Cruella’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ pose first real summer box office test

(CNN Company) –

This weekend poses the first real summer box office test, writes Brian Lowry, with a pair of complementary titles based on proven intellectual property: A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella.

Box Office Mojos Sam Mendelsohn describes the moment like that: Finally, the successful summer season has arrived. If audiences flock to these two newcomers as hoped, we should see the biggest weekend at the domestic box office since March 2020.

We’re still a long way from pre-pandemic figures, however, where $ 150 million in overall weekend revenue in May was the norm, Mendelsohn’s Notes. For now, the combination of capacity restrictions, closed theaters and audience reluctance will continue to blunt the big guys, but having stars headlining a Paramount sequel and a Disney prequel. with a four-day holiday weekend should help the box office get some of its groove back.

Brian Lowry writes: A Quiet Place Part II, John Krasinskis’ horror sequel, is usable but generally supports the adage that less is often more. (Details here.) As for Cruella, it’s a delightful showcase for Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in an origin story for 101 Dalmatians villain. It should be noted, however, that the latter lasts well over two hours and might actually play better on Disney +, where it will simultaneously be available, like Mulan before it, for an additional fee. Read on

Frank Pallotta writes: The summer movie season has been vital to Hollywood’s health since Steven Spielberg cleaned up the beaches with Jaws in the 1975s, but it has arguably never been more important than this year. This weekend’s debut obviously matters to Paramount and Disney’s results, but more importantly this summer is about optics. The performance of these and other films this summer will be key to creating enough buzz to draw people to theaters at a time when many have forgotten what it’s like to go to the movies, or can just watch. great home movies. If this summer is busy for theaters, it could lead to a lively fall and winter, which could then pave the way for a strong 2022. Hollywood’s path to the future, anyway, likely begins this holiday weekend.

I asked Frank to write about his recent return to the theater because, well, I saw him post about it on Instagram, and I was jealous. I haven’t come back yet! Here’s what he shared:

Frank Pallotta writes: I hadn’t seen a movie for 475 days. I repeat, 475 days. That changed on Monday when I went to a press screening for Universals F9. So, how was the return to cinema? It was honestly all I wanted. The pandemic made me forget what it was like to be absorbed into a giant screen movie, watching with strangers, simply letting the rest of the world disappear. I mean, the almost two and a half hours I spent with the Fast family was the longest I spent without checking my phone, for example. That said, it was not yet a full escape as there were restrictions in place (like wearing a mask), there weren’t any real crowds. But I know for sure: don’t trust anyone who tells you that watching a movie at home is the same. It’s not.

For millions of Americans, the next six months are going to be amazing, writes David Brooks in his brand new NYT column. The power that Covid had over our lives is decreasing, and the power that we have over our own lives is increasing. The image that comes to mind is recreation. We’ve been emotionally stuck inside for over a year. Now we get to sprint down the hall and barge into the playground of life