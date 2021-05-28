Rugrats voice actor confirms Phil and Lil’s mom is gay on reboot





Rugrats actor Natalie Morales confirms that the character she plays, Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty DeVille, will be openly gay when Paramount + reboots.

Natalie Morales has confirmed that Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty DeVille, will be openly gay in the Rugrats to restart. Morales is voicing the character in streaming service Paramount +’s upcoming revival series. The original Rugratsshow that aired on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 2005, in addition to several movies, spin-offs and TV shows. The design followed the Pickles, Finster and DeVille families, as well as friends like the precocious neighbor, Susie Carmichael. PreviouslyRugrats projects, actress Kath Soucie portrayed the three members of the DeVille family. The fourth DeVille, husband and father Howard, had previously been voiced by Phil Proctor. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Nickelodeon first announced the reboot in 2018, created and produced by the original Rugratscreators, Arlene Klasky, Gbor Csup and Paul Germain. The show will feature both original and new members, and although it’s set in the present, that ’90s nostalgia is palpable. portrayed by actors new to the series, such as Anna Chlumsky and Nicole Byer. Natalie Morales, known for her roles on shows like Santa Clarita Dietand Dead to me, will take over from Kath Soucie as Betty, although Soucie will still speak of twins, Phil and Lil. Related: What Happened To Rugrats Babies When They Were Growing Up Morales shared his enthusiasm withThe AV clubthat Betty will be openly gay in the Revival series, and has said she hopes the character will make sense to kids looking for queer portrayal in the media they consume. Morales also revealed that Betty will be a single mom during the reboot. Her former husband, Howard, is currently not set to appear in the show’s first season. Speaking from his own experience growing up and being queer, Morales said: Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid and if I had watchedRugrats and I saw Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future. Morales, whose directorial debut,Plan B, will premiere on Hulu this Friday, was released publicly as queer in a series of tweets in 2017. In the Twitter thread, she highlighted the importance of visibility and the LGBTQ + community, especially for closed children who do not necessarily have access to positive representation or supportive resources. Her social media presence and the roles she chooses make it clear that Morales appreciates stories that reflect a wide range of human experience. Santa Clarita Diet andThe mayor, as well as the NBC sitcomAbby’s, in which she played the titular Abby, who runs an unlicensed bar in her own backyard. With the original creators back at the helm, the newRugrats, The Revival series is sure to embrace the same themes of childhood, adventure and the struggles of growth. But changes like Betty’s Madness will help facilitate more representative stories for viewers, whether they’re parents, kids, or neither. Morales and Betty will be part of the changing children’s programming to include more experiences and identities. Next: The Nanny Cast & Character Guide Source: The AV club End of season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow and [SPOILER]Disappearance explained

