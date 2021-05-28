Complete list of winners – The Hollywood Reporter

The most played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020 were celebrated and honored at Thursday night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The winners were announced at Thursday’s ceremony which aired from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, with Usher as the host. There was an in-person audience of nominees and fans. Those present wore masks. “It’s been a crazy year, but we’re going to get there,” Usher said in his opening remarks, as he also celebrated that “live music is back.”

At the start of the ceremony, The Weeknd led with eight nominations, followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with seven each and Harry Styles with six.

Other artists who have received multiple nominations include 24kGoldn, AC / DC, AJR, All Time Low, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, blackbear, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, BTS, Caliber 50, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, Chris Brown, Christian Nodal, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Future, Gabby Barrett, HER, J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, JP Saxe, Justin Bieber, KAROL G, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maluma, Maren Morris, Ozuna, Ozzy Osbourne, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Snoh ​​Aalegra, Summer Walker, Surf Mesa, Taylor Swift, The Pretty Reckless, Twenty-One Pilots and Young Thug.

The Weeknd kicked off the show with Ariana Grande joining him for a remix of his single, “Save Your Tears.” Later, The Weeknd won Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Blinding Lights.” Meanwhile, Dua Lipa also won a big honor, winning the Female Artist of the Year. Megan Thee Stallion won the first prize of the evening for the best collaboration with Beyoncé for the remix version of “Savage”.

Although not in attendance, Taylor Swift filmed an acceptance speech after scoring the Pop Album of the Year win for Folklore. Swift acknowledged that the album came out at a time when “we all needed to escape in stories,” and thanked fans for choosing to escape through her album. “You really wrapped your arms around him,” Swift said.

Elton John was honored with the Icon Award presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X of Coldplay. John is the second artist to win the award after Bon Jovi in ​​2018. Prior to taking the stage, ELLE, Brandi Carlile and Demi Lovato (who wore John’s square marks) performed a mix of John’s hits, including “Bennie And The Jets “,” Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me “and” I’m Still Standing “.

In his acceptance speech, John thanked everyone for their “loyalty and love”. He also expressed how much he loved radio and put new artists in the spotlight. “I always play new artists and when I do my show I try to promote young artists because they need to be exposed. They need the radio, ”he said. He also thanked Lil Nas X for being a “wonderful artist” and someone with “steel balls”.

Artists who took to the stage during the show included animators Usher, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat, who took home the award for Best New Pop Artist.

Fans were able to vote for the winner in multiple categories including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, Social Star Award, Music Video Choreography Award favorite and brand new TikTok Bop of the year award.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd (WINNER)

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Don’t start now” – Dua Lipa

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby with Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year:

Dua Lipa (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Megan Thee stallion

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Harry Styles

Justin bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Best duo / group of the year:

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Brown 5

twenty-one pilots

Best collaboration:

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion with Beyoncé (WINNER)

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown and Young Thug

“Holy” – Justin Bieber with Chance the Rapper

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth

“Mood” – 24kGoldn with iann dior

Best New Pop Artist:

Doja Cat (WINNER)

24k gold

black bear

JP Saxony

Pop smoke

Alternative rock song of the year:

“Level Of Concern” – twenty-one pilots (WINNER)

“Snap!” – AJR

“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly

“Anything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Monsters” – All Time Low with Blackbear

Alternative rock artist of the year:

twenty-one pilots (WINNER)

AJR

All the time down

Billie Eilish

Cage the elephant

Best New Rock / Alternative Rock Artist:

Powfu (WINNER)

Ashe

Dayglow

Royal and the serpent

Wallow

Rock song of the year:

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters (WINNER)

“Death By Rock and Roll” – The Pretty Reckless

“Patience” – Chris Cornell

“Shot In The Dark” – AC / DC

“Under the Cemetery” – Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year:

The Pretty Reckless (WINNER)

AC DC

Five finger punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

Country Song of the Year:

“The Bones” – Maren Morris (WINNER)

“Even if I leave” – ​​Luke Combs

“I hope” – Gabby Barrett

“Nobody but you” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“A Margarita” – Luke Bryan

Country Artist of the Year:

Luke Combs (WINNER)

Blake Shelton

Luke bryan

Maren Morris

Thomas rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Gabby Barrett (WINNER)

Ashley McBryde

ROBUST

Ingrid Andress

Jameson rodgers

Dance song of the year:

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN (WINNER)

“Head and Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK

“Ily (I love you baby)” – Surf Mesa with Emilee

“Enduring Lover” – Sigala and James Arthur

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Dance Artist of the Year:

Marshmello (WINNER)

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Surf table

Tiësto

Hip-hop song of the year:

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch (WINNER)

“High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch with Mustard

“Life Is Good” – Future with Drake

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby with Roddy Ricch

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion with Beyoncé

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Roddy Ricch (WINNER)

DaBaby

Lil baby

Megan Thee stallion

Pop smoke

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Roddy Ricch (WINNER)

Jack harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop smoke

Rod wave

R&B Song of the Year:

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug (WINNER)

“BS” – Jhené Aiko with ELLE

“Heat” Chris Brown with Gunna

“Playing Games” – Summer Walker

“Slide” – HER with YG

R&B Artist of the Year:

SHE (WINNER)

Chris Brown

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer walker

Best New R&B Artist:

Snoh Aalegra (WINNER)

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Pass Marley

Latin pop / reggaeton song of the year:

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

“Caramelo” – Ozuna

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

“Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd

“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin

Latin Pop / Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J. Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist:

Raw Alejandro (WINNER)

Chesca

Jay wheeler

Natanael Cano

Net Bernal

Mexican regional song of the year:

“Word Of Man” – The Ghost (WINNER)

“I forgot” – Christian Nodal

“Only You” – Caliber 50

“I would choose you again” – Caliber 50

“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez with Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Christian Nodal (WINNER)

Los Sebastianes Group

Caliber 50

Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa from Monterrey

Gerardo Ortiz

Producer of the Year:

Max Martin (WINNER)

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank dukes

Louis bell

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley (WINNER)

Ali Tamposi

Amy allen

Dan Black

Finneas

Best lyrics: * Category voted socially

“Adore You” – Harry Styles (WINNER)

“Before leaving” – Lewis Capaldi

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Don’t start now” – Dua Lipa

“Anything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth

“If the World Ends” – JP Saxe with Julia Michaels

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber with Quavo

“Life Is Good” – Future with Drake

Best Cover Song: * Category voted socially

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Cover by Harry Styles (WINNER)

“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo Cover

“I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Cover by Shawn Mendes

“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Cover by Sam Smith

“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Cover by Miley Cyrus

Best army of fans: * Category voted socially

#BTSARMY – BTS (WINNER)

#Agnation – Agnez Mo

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BLINK – BLACKPINK

#Harries – Harry Styles

#Limelights – Why not

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens – NCT 127

# Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best music video: * Category voted socially

“Dynamite” – BTS (WINNER)

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Don’t start now” – Dua Lipa

“Hawaii” – Maluma

“How do you like it” – BLACKPINK

“Life Is Good” – Future with Drake

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

“WAP” – Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

“Delicious” – Justin Bieber

Social star award: * Category voted socially

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

Dixie D’Amelio

Jaden hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa barrett

Tate McRae

Favorite choreography of the music video: * Category voted socially

BTS – Son Sung Deuk (WINNER)

“34 + 35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott and Brian Nicholson

“Do It” (Chloé x Halle) – Kendra Bracy and Ashanti Ledon

“Honey Boo” (CNCO and Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami

“Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna

“Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson

“Say It” (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown

WAP ”(Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight

“Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry and DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop of the year (new category): * Category voted socially

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd (WINNER)

“Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

“Say it” – Doja Cat

“WAP” – Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion