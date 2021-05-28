John Wayne’s grandson actor Brendan Wayne looks a lot like the Duke

John wayneBrendan Wayne’s grandson decided to go into the family business and build a career in the entertainment business. Much like his grandfather, Brendan has appeared in a few westerns but is also a talented double. While living the legacy of The Duke, one of the most iconic Western stars of all time, is a burden, Brendan has managed to forge his own path.

Originally born Daniel Brendan La Cava, son of John Wayne’s daughter Toni, Brendan decided to take Wayne’s last name as he began to make a name for himself in Hollywood. He started his career with landing roles in various TV shows like angel, CSI, TO CRUSH, and Case closed, before appearing in the remake of his grandfather’s filmAngel and the Villainwith Lou Diamond Phillips. He has since appeared on Agents of SHIELD, The mentalist, Sons of anarchy, and more.

Following the family tradition of westerns, Brendan also appeared in the sci-fi western. Cowboys and aliens with amazing co-stars including Harrison ford, Daniel Craig, Keith Carradine and Sam rockwell. He said Hollywood Chicago that when he was on set for the first time, it seemed like no one was talking to him and no one even mentioned his grandfather. So he sat down next to producer Denis Stewart and casually said, “My grandfather would surely love this city.”

“And he looked at me and said, ‘you talked about it, we made a deal not to talk about your grandfather because you’re probably fed up.’ And I looked at him and I said, ‘Why on God’s green earth would I be sick of talking about my grandfather?’ I have no ego about it. I have seen how far it reaches and how many people it positively affects. “

Read more: ‘True Grit’: The West That Won John Wayne His Only Oscar

Lately, Brendan played TheMandalorian bounty hunter on the popular new Star Wars TV series on Disney Plus. Well, he’s technically the guy in the costume since Pedro Pascal is the voice. But he didn’t care … he explained that playing Pascal’s double in the popular series has been a dream come true since he grew up loving Star Wars.

“My agent said, ‘You won’t be the voice’ and I said, ‘I don’t care. But what am I doing? I don’t want to sit down. Launch me – let me run into a wall, whatever you want. Throw me out of a building – it’s okay. You know, hurt me, but don’t make me sit all day “Vulture.

Brendan said Vanity Fair that his grandfather definitely had a sweet side when asked if he had to call him “the duke” growing up.

“Of all the affectionate names we could have called him, of all the male versions of ‘Grandpa’, what do you think he liked best? He wanted to be a grandpa. It’s just amazing to me with hindsight. My dad is a dad, but my grandfather wanted to be a grandfather. “

While John Wayne is known for his memorable roles in films like True courage, Researchers, and Rio Bravo, in real life, he was a whole different guy when he was with his family.

“My memories of him are being on his boat and fishing with him, what I know is a very different visual image than the rest of the world. They think of him in the cowboy hat or the eye patch or on a horse, and I think of him shirtless on a boat. “