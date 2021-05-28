Friends Reunion director reveals why guest stars like Paul Rudd weren’t included





Friends: Reunion is now streaming on HBO Max and while it features the return of the six core cast members, many of the show’s key guest stars have not appeared, including Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse. Speaking in an interview with The WrapMeeting Director Ben Winston explained why they couldn’t get all the major faces back, saying, “We couldn’t have everyone because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes. you have to be careful – the heart of the show has to be around the six cast members so you can’t have too many cameos because of course there were hundreds of amazing people who were in “Friends” over the years. years. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get everyone in. Original series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage for the reunion that some stars like Elliot Gould, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon and Thomas Lennon all make appearances. The special also included famous guests who spoke about their love for the show, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling and James Corden. “You know, we invited people who couldn’t show up,” Winston added. “It’s a complicated time to do TV now because, you know, some people couldn’t fly overseas, some people were on other TV or movie sets, some people are in bubbles on stuff. Prior to her debut, the entire cast appeared in an interview with Hello america to talk about the experience of getting back together as well as their time on the show. “We’re also excited to finally do it and hopefully give something back and you know, put some laughter and some love out there to everyone,” said David Schwimmer. “I don’t think them, any of us knew how emotional we would be when we got on set,” added Courteney Cox. “To see it exactly as it was, the – literally other than the cookie jar Lisa took home and the neon coffee Jen had. On top of that, it was exactly the same. And it was so emotional that we just started to cry. “ The 236 episodes of Friends and Friends: Reunion are available now on HBO Max.

