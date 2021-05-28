Lego Movie World officially opens in Legoland California

Entertainment

The new land of Legoland Californias is now officially open. The Lego Movie World grand opening took place on Thursday morning.

Grand opening of The Lego Movie World at LEGOLAND California

The Legoland resort reopened in April after being closed for 13 months, delaying the opening of the new land for a year, but now that the resort is open again, guests will be able to explore more than just their favorites than they can now verify. on a whole new country, Lego Movie World.

The Legoland expansion brings Lego movies to life. Guests are transported to the streets of Bricksburg from the movies where they can meet Emmet and all of his friends.

Lego Movie World offers six interactive attractions for all to enjoy. You can climb and explore the Bennys Playship, ride the Queen Watevras Carousel, feel the rush of Unikittys Disco Drop or take a ride on Emmets Flying Adventure.

Emmet’s flight tour is a thrilling adventure of a lifetime for the guests. They will be able to fly on Emmets’ three-story flying sofa and face off against his friends in the iconic lands of the two blockbuster films. They will be able to smell the scents of Cloud Cuckcoo Land, roam Middle Zealand, smell the spray of Pirates Cove, fly to the Sister System racing with his friends. I can’t tell you who wins, but I invite you to come and find out, said Legoland spokesperson Jake Gonzales.

Emmet’s flying adventure

In addition to the rides, guests can create their own legos in the Build Watevra You WaNa Build area and enjoy tasty themed treats like Cloud Cuckoo Crepes, Bennys Rocket Fuel, and Everything is Ramen nationwide.

Admission to Lego Movie World is included with a Legoland California ticket. Customers can purchase tickets and reserve their day admission through the parks website. For more information on the resort, operating hours and to make reservations, visit:www.legoland.com/california.