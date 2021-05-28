Rugrats Reboot Actor and Character Guide: Every Returning Actor

Rugrats is back with a new format and adventures, but luckily for those who grew up watching Tommy and Company, most of the original voices are back. Nickelodeon captured the hearts of children in the 1990s with its Nicktoons, a branch created by Doug and was followed by Rugrats and The Ren & Stimpy Show, although the latter is aimed more at a mature audience than at children. Rugrats was created by Arlene Klasky, Gbor Csup and Paul Germain and debuted on Nickelodeon in 1991, ending in 2004 after nine seasons.

Rugrats followed the daily life of a group of toddlers whose adventures became all the more exciting and memorable thanks to their imaginations. Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil and Angelica quickly captured the hearts of viewers, allowing the series to expand into other media, with three films (including a crossover with Wild Thornberrys in Rugrats go wild), various video games, comics and a series of sequels titled All grow up!. Now, 17 years after the final Rugrats Episode aired, Babies are back with a rebirth and reboot series that will seek to appeal to both old fans of the show and new generations.

Also titled Rugrats, the series is now computer-animated as opposed to the traditional 2D style of the original series and will also follow Tommy and company on a series of adventures fueled by their imagination. The series will also have most of its original vocals rendered, although the adult voices may sound different to fans of the original show as they have all been recast. Here is the cast and character guide for 2021 Rugrats to restart.

EG Daily as Tommy Pickles

EG Daily returns as the voice of Tommy Pickles in the Rugrats to restart. Tommy is the leader of the group and is the bravest and fearless of them all, serving as an inspiration to his best friend Chuckie. Daily also voiced Tommy in All grow up! and also lent his voice to characters like Buttercup in The Powerpuff Girls and Rudy Tabootie in ChalkZone. She has also done live-action, notably in The devil’s rejections and Friends, where she played Phoebes’ former singing partner.

Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie Finster

Nancy Cartwright voices Chuckie Finster, the shy and goofy of the group and Tommys’ best friend. Chuckie was originally voiced by Christine Cavanaugh, but after her retirement Cartwright took over, reprising her role in All grow up!. Cartwright is a big name in the dubbing world and is best known for being the voice of none other than Bart Simpson in The simpsons, as well as other characters from Springfield.

Kath Soucie as Phil and Lil DeVille

Kath Soucie lends her voice to twins Phil and Lil DeVille, lover of dirt and bugs. Some of Soucies’ dub credits include Lola Bunny in the Looney Tunes franchise (including Space jam), Mom Dexters in Dexters Laboratory, and Miriam Pataki (mom Helgas) in Hi Arnold!. Originally, Soucie also voiced Phil and Lils’ mother, Betty, but that has changed in this new series.

Cheryl Chase as Angelica Pickles

Cheryl Chase returns as the voice of Angelica Pickles, the series’ main antagonist who constantly disturbs, mocks and manipulates her cousin Tommy and her friends, even though she has been an ally of babies at times. Even if Rugrats and all related media are her biggest projects, she has also voiced other characters in a variety of TV shows, such as The Ren & Stimpy Show and Dragon ball.

Cree Summer as Susie Carmichael

Cree Summer voices Susie Carmichael, Tommys’ neighbor and a friend of all babies, though she and Angelica struggle to get along and always compete with each other. Summer has a long list of voiceover credits, including Elmyra Duff in Little Toon Adventures, Hyena in Gargoyles, Miranda in As Ginger says, Numbuh 5 / Abby in Code name: Kids Next Door, and more.

Actors supporting the reboot of the Rugrats

Tommy Dewey as Stu Pickles: Tommys dad and inventor of toys. Deweys acting credits include 17 again, Accelerate the revolutionand TV shows The mountain, The Mindy project, Casual, and Code black.

Ashley Spillers as Didi Pickles: Tommys mom and part time teacher. Spillers has appeared in movies and TV shows in mostly minor roles, and among her most notable projects is the TV series. Deputy Directors, Distance, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Anna Chlumsky as Charlotte Pickles: Angelicas, a drunken mom, who’s pretty much glued to her cell phone. Chlumsky is best known for her role as Vada Sultenfuss in My girl, and among her most notable roles in recent years has been Amy Brookheimer in Veep, Miriam Lass in Hannibaland Dr Katie Herman in Stop and catch fire.

Timothy Simons as Drew Pickles: Angelicas ‘father and Stus’ older brother. Simons is best known for his role as Jonah Ryan in Veep and for voicing Huggin in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Natalie Morales as Betty DeVille: Phil and Lils mom, former wrestler, and a very outspoken woman. Morales played Lucy in Parks and recreation, Michelle Gutierrez in Dead to me, and voiced Yolanda and Mindy Buenaventura in BoJack Rider.

Tony Hale as Chas Finster: Father Chuckies. Hale is best known for playing Buster Bluth in Development stopped and voiced Forky in Toy story 4.

Michael McKean as Lou Pickles: Tommy and Angelica’s grandfather and Drew and Stus’ father. Among his most notable works are This is the spinal cock, Little soldiers, and Animaniacs.

Nicole Byer as Dr Lucy Carmichael: Susies mom who does a lot of things but mainly works as a doctor. Byer is best known as the host of Nailed it!.

Omar Benson Miller as Randy Carmichael: Susies dad and screenwriter for the famous Dummi bear show. Miller is best known for playing Walter Simmons in CSI: Miami.

