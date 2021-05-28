Army of the Dead VR experience trailer is terrifyingly fun





A new trailer for the Army of the Dead VR experience looks like terrifying fun. The experience is based on Dave Bautista’s film, streaming now.

A new trailer for the Army of the dead The virtual reality experience feels like terrifying pleasure. The VR game is based on the film of the same name by Zack Snyder. The film, which just released on Netflix last week, received a mixed response, with praise for its cast but critics for its long duration. Now a new trailer for Netflix Geeked is terrifying fans with a glimpse of his VR experience. Army of the Dead – Viva Las Vengeance is a brand new VR game based on the Snyder movie. In the trailer, the crew of Las Vengeance battles hordes of zombies from a taco truck.Vegas has fallen, “reads the trailer.We bring the helmets, you bring the headshots. Fans can then imagine themselves donning VR tech and shooting zombies, before an unwanted guest joins them in the truck! Check out the trailer below: Related: Army Of The Dead Opening Scene Has Two UFOs But how do budding zombie killers get in? By registering on a waiting list, Army of the dead fans will have exclusive access. The experience takes place in real life (zombies are not real), in New York City, Los Angeles, DC and, of course, Las Vegas. Future cities in the United States and Europe will be available in due course. Participants show up in their best post-apocalyptic gowns, climb into the tactical taco truck, and put on their VR headsets. The current hype around the newly released Snyder movie likely means the waiting list will be long. However, with all the excitement and thrill the trailer alone brings, this new VR experience certainly seems worth the wait.Army of the deadis available to stream now. Next: Zack Snyder’s Zombie Reinvention Movie Reproduces George A. Romero Source: Netflix Geeked Spider-Man 3: Emma Stone responds to rumors of her return as Gwen Stacy

About the Author Jack Whitfield

(12 published articles)

Jack Whitfield is an entertainment writer for Screen Rant. He graduated from the University of Worcester in 2018 with an English degree and a long-standing love for Joan Didion. Jack loves all movies, but especially horrors and thrillers. He explores the campy side of horror in his We Have To Scream podcast. Follow Jack on Twitter at @jackwhitfield_ More from Jack Whitfield







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos