Band says time to improve Avondale intersection where ‘School of Rock’ actor was killed – NBC Chicago





Three years after calling an intersection on the northwest side notoriously dangerous and unsafe, the Active Transportation Alliance renewed its calls on Thursday for improvements where rock school actor Kevin Clark was fatally hit by a car by bike. We can only hope to see an immediate response before another tragedy occurs, said Jim Merrell, general manager of advocacy for ATA. This was not to happen. Clark, 32 was cycling At around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata on Western Avenue and Logan Boulevard, Chicago police said. He died at the Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A witness and the driver of the Hyundai, a 20-year-old woman, told police that Clark turned on a red light before being hit, according to a police accident report. The driver has received several citations, but the accident is still under investigation. Clark was at least the second cyclist killed at the intersection in recent years. Tyler Fabeck, 22, was struck and killed by a driver there in April 2008. Two main roads intersect at the intersection, which lies partly under the Kennedy Freeway. The ATA identified the intersection as a high accident area due to poor visibility and high traffic in a study published in 2018. The study included several suggestions for changes that would make the intersection safer at navigate. Merrell said the recommendations have yet to be implemented, despite community consensus. It was very clear that the residents of the neighborhood were all well aware that this intersection was notoriously dangerous and dangerous, Merrell said. We heard a lot of comments saying it didn’t matter how people passed at the intersection, it didn’t seem safe and uncomfortable for all road users. According to the study, inadequate lighting at the intersection poses a challenge for all users of the corridor. The study also indicates that the angle of the intersection makes it difficult to see traffic lights, while the discoloration of traffic signs creates confusion. The study concluded that protected bicycle lanes should be added along the roadway in the area and that traffic lights should be improved. He also suggested implementing speed bumps, bump-outs and other measures to curb speeding and distracted driving. Merrell said it’s devastating every time someone loses their life on the roads of Chicagos, and even more so because we know fatal crashes like this are 100% preventable. We know the types of street design solutions that can be put in place to make accidents like this a thing of the past, Merrell said.

