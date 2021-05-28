Olivia Rodrigos SOUR, the beginning of the era of music TikTok

Olivia Rodrigo has become a name everyone recognizes, whether you’ve spent hours watching TikTok videos for her first single driver’s license, released earlier this year, or heard the song on the radio.

His rise to fame seemed to happen overnight Rodrigo rose from Disney star status that only tweens and some old school high school music devotees would recognize from the Disney + TV series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, to be # 1 on Billboards Hot 100 for 9 consecutive weeks in a few months.

While she wasn’t the first Disney actress turned popstar, there’s no denying that she had one edge that Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus didn’t have in the early 2010s: TikTok.

The driver’s license quickly recorded several TikTok trends: from dance challenges and dramatic vocals, to videos decoding clues suggesting the song was about her HSMTMTS co-star and supposed ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett.

Gen Z’s obsession with Rodrigos’ relationship drama fueled the song’s success, but the raw emotion seeping through the relatable lyrics is what made the song a TikTok sensation. This relatability is characteristic of every track on his debut album, Sour, released on May 21.

While the lyrical relatability and familiar radio-pop form of the song works well for 15-second TikTok videos, the problem arises with the TikTok effect, which has spread to every corner of the music industry. music. For example, Driver’s License broke Spotify’s record for most one-day streams for a non-vacation song, though it’s arguably unremarkable in its musical quality.

The driving license is a typical pop ballad, far from being innovative. While it doesn’t seem to be immediately beneficial, social media made it a commercial (if not artistic) success. The majority of pop music consumers have already been so conditioned to consume art that conforms to a basic melodic formula that predictability is disproportionately rewarded, which inevitably means innovation is penalized.

This trend towards compliance is an issue that started before TikTok; the result of long-term conditioning of the most successful personalities in music. But TikTok catalyzed the process due to its growing influence in the music industry, acting as a measure of success that further disrupts the talent-to-reward ratio by increasing the incentive (and therefore the pressure) to comply. the formula.

To become famous through TikTok, the artist’s song has to become a trending sound, which usually happens through dance challenges, memes, or even indie trends that use the song. This system is flawed in itself, as the success of music now depends on one’s ability to dance and memorize, but it also reinforces the formula, as the music most likely to conform to these standards is familiar pop, cookie cutter with catchy music. choruses and simplistic lyricism. This is the kind of music that Olivia Rodrigo does.

Another very obvious problem with TikTok which also worked in Rodrigos’ favor is the platform’s short video format. Videos can be up to a minute long, but 15-second videos are the most popular. Again, only very simplistic and very repetitive songs can conform to this reductive format without losing crucial elements of musicality.

In order for TikTok to be successful, a song needs to instantly grab attention, which familiarity helps achieve, but that leaves no room for innovation. Just like the essence of a novel can’t really be captured in a one-paragraph summary, the layers and complexity of a song that progresses beyond the monotonous radio standard simply can’t be captured in 15 seconds, and it shouldn’t have to. The fact that most mainstream music follows a similar pattern already prevents listeners from actively engaging with a song, and shortening the duration will reduce the attention span even more, making it even more difficult for the non-performing artist. consistent to get noticed.

The payoff for those who comply, however, is so inflated that the TikTok effect seeps directly into music production as well. Rodrigo said in a video explaining her songwriting process that she deliberately added a cue in the driver’s license that could serve as a transition for TikToks. And people made TikToks like that, so I’m really happy with that, she says.

While Rodrigo, 18, has used this strategy skillfully and successfully, others have tried to do the same to no avail. Justin Bieber, for example, went to great lengths to get his single Yummy to go viral on TikTok thanks to his bubblegum-pop production, but listeners saw through his somewhat desperate attempt, some even condemning that the song was very clearly designed for TikTok.

But unlike Biebers ‘futile attempt to become TikTok, Rodrigos’ song still seems to have heart: its saving grace is emotional, not musical, authenticity. The underlying fact, however, is that commercialism pervades the creative process and art is tainted. If artists keep the TikTok market in mind while creating music, then we can expect this era of music to be marked by a further increase in standardization, a further loss of innovation. And the artists who resist the attraction of formulas guaranteed to commercial success will have an even harder and more indifferent world to face.

Olivia Rodrigo, however, takes credit for her success, she already had a Disney fan base, and she is not without talent. He can be credited with a powerful voice and intelligent business acumen that enabled him to skillfully use TikTok and the formula to his advantage. But in the end, it remains true that his immediate and unprecedented success in this arena catalyzed the start of a new era of the same early music, depriving the music industry of the sanctity of the creative process. TikTok today is the indicator of the success of music, and while it can be credited with lowering barriers to entry into the music industry by giving musicians a platform to develop, the problem remains that he prefers homogeneity to originality, leaving many potentially talented artists at a disadvantage. . Like most systems that claim to be meritocratic, TikTok is anything but. It desperately clings to the familiar and in doing so actively hinders the progression of art.