Prince Harry explains why it was difficult for him to mourn his mother

The Duke of Sussex and Robin Williams’ son Zak have spoken about the difficulties of mourning a family member who is in the public eye.

The couple were speaking in The Me You Cant See: A Path Forward, which premiered on Apple TV in the early hours of Friday and followed Oprah Winfrey and Harry’s docuseries.

Robin Williams, the four-time Oscar winner, committed suicide in 2014 with tributes in the entertainment world.

Zak said: For me, it was really difficult to initially separate the process of mourning in private from that of sharing mourning with the general public.

I really didn’t have the chance to really focus on the private grieving process until a year and a half after my father passed away.

The Duke, whose mother Diana, Princess of Wales, died in 1997, said: I think we have a lot of shared experience when you talk about it when you see so many people in the world crying for someone that they feel like they know them. better than you did in a weird way because you are unable to grieve.

It’s like how do you cry more for someone who was my parent and I’m unable to cry on my own?

The 90-minute show brought together experts from The Me You Cant See’s advisory board to discuss in more detail the issues raised during the five-part series on mental health.

Earlier in the documentary series, Harry said he was somewhat ashamed of the way he treated Meghan sharing his suicidal thoughts ahead of a charity event at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2019.

Harry echoed a point made by Jo Robinson, head of suicide prevention research at Orygen, about the importance of speaking openly about suicide and self-harm.

Such communication helps give voice to something that is terribly painful and terribly frightening for them to speak, she said.

Duke said: I think it’s so interesting because a lot of people are afraid of being the recipients of this (about suicide) conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to be able to give the right advice but what you are saying is what you are there.

Listen, because listening and being a part of this conversation is, without a doubt, the best first step you can take.

Harry also told Winfrey that he believes mental health and climate change are two of the most pressing issues facing and, in many ways, they are linked.

The connection line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes it affects our ability to be the stewards of ourselves, our communities and our planet ultimately, the player added. 36 years old.

We need to create a culture that is more supportive of one another, where challenges don’t have to live in obscurity, where vulnerability is healthy and nurtured and, of course, where physical and mental health can be treated equally because that they are one.

Pop superstar Lady Gaga and actress Glenn Close have also featured on the series, with Gaga discussing her serious mental health issues after being raped as a teenager.

Close returned for the special conversation and spoke about the impact of Covid-19 on her well-being.

She told Harry and Winfrey: It directly affected my sanity. It helped me to have a dog.

I think and thought about it today that we have gone through an incredible and unprecedented time. For me, I think it’s as big a change in the world as 9/11 was.

We are now in a changing world. It will take some time for us to be able to explain to ourselves what the result was as individuals.

Anyone in need of confidential emotional support can call the Samaritans free of charge at 116 123 or email them at [email protected]