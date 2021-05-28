A wildlife sanctuary in northeast Indiana takes care of four rescued tigers from Netflix’s Tiger King Park of Fame.

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary worked with the US Department of Justice, law enforcement and other accredited animal sanctuaries to rescue nearly 70 big cats in the Oklahoma facility owned by Jeff and Lauren Lowe, Albion’s organization announced on Wednesday.

Trish Nichols, Managing Director, said it was a great company, but Black Pine was honored to be part of it.

“Black Pine is delighted that we can house and care for these majestic animals,” Nichols said in a statement.

The private zoo was home to lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar, according to a press release from Black Pine. Authorities have removed the animals due to continued violations of the endangered species law, he added.

The sanctuary is providing refuge and care as federal officials pursue permanent confiscation of animals, the statement said.

Each feline will receive veterinary care, specialized diets, enrichment activities and great natural habitats, the statement said.

“Our priority remains the health and welfare of these animals,” Chairman of the Board Ted Storer said in a statement.

Black Pine did not immediately return a voicemail message Thursday for further comment. He has more than 100 exotic animals moved and bred in captivity.

The sanctuary offers guided tours by reservation from Thursday to Sunday during the summer. Go to www.bpsanctuary.org for more information.

