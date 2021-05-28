Meghan McCain’s mother Cindy admits daughter makes her ‘squeak a little’ at the sight





“You teach your kids to be polite and nice to other people and all that stuff,” says Cindy McCain. Meghan mccain can certainly be a polarizing personality on “View,” straightforward and unafraid to become aggressive in trying to be heard and understood. As the only conservative voice, she often finds herself at odds with all of her co-hosts on hot topics, and these conversations can get very heated. Sometimes they can also get quite mean and uncomfortable to watch.

ABC Sight bursts into chaos: Meghan mocks Whoopi, Joy demands ‘respect’ from McCain

See the story And it’s not just fans of the show. Meghan’s own mother Cindy McCain said Andy cohen during her SiriusXM Radio Andy show, it can be difficult to see how her daughter sometimes behaves on the show. “Yeah, from a mom you teach your kids to be polite and nice to other people and stuff, and that makes me cringe a little bit,” she said of Meghan. Whoopi goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara haines. At the same time, she has had to admit that she can’t even say that she is truly surprised by the revelation that Meghan’s nickname in her own family is ‘John McCain in a robe’. She made sure to say, however, that she also thinks Meghan ‘does a great job’, applauding her for standing up for her beliefs.

ABC Joy Behar and Meghan McCain: Matt Gaetz argument quickly drops from zero to 100

See the story “That’s all you can ask for,” Cindy said. “And she’s very smart too. So I appreciate what she does. I don’t always agree with her, but I do.” And even though it makes her squeak a little every now and then, “it’s her job and it’s what she does.” She went on to point out that “this is Whoopi [Goldberg]The job of keeping the peace, so I understand everything that is going on there. But as a mom, yeah, that bothers me a bit. “

