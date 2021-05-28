Friends Reunion director explains Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse’s absence from special





The Reunion of Friends special episode made fans ga-ga as they relived the days of Central Perk and the Purple Apartment. While fans around the world are always in awe of the six friends, it’s undeniable that other supporting characters also gathered a large fan base during the show’s run and therefore were missed on the special no. scripted. Paul Rudd, who played Mike Hannigan, and Cole Sprouse, who played Ross’s son Ben Geller, are two of the most important faces that the special episode missed. Director of special reunion episode Ben Winston spoke with The Wrap and explained why they weren’t able to have all the cameos they wanted. He shared, “Well, we couldn’t have everyone, because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes. And you have to be careful, the heart of the show has to be the six cast members. So you can’t have too many cameos because of course there were hundreds of amazing people who have been in Friends over the years. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get everyone in. “ Winston added that they also invited other cast members, but due to Covid-19 restrictions not everyone could do so. “You know, we invited people who weren’t able to participate. It’s a complicated time to do TV now because, you know, some people couldn’t fly overseas, some people were on other TV or movie sets, some people are in bubbles on stuff. He shared. Paul Rudd played the role of Phoebe’s husband Mike Hannigan on the American sitcom. Paul joined the show in the ninth season, and his character eventually became quite prominent by marrying Phoebe. In a previous interview with Variety, Paul shared, “In something like Friends, the show was about them, but it’s an interesting thing to be a part of. I was only there for a little while. I felt, I am like a prop on this show. This is not Mike Hannigan. But there’s a very interesting feeling about being a part of something that has that kind of deep impact on pop culture. Paul had expressed his fandom in an interview with ET where he mentioned, “I had never been a part of anything that had that kind of audience. Everyone was very nice, but I never got over the fact that I was sitting at Central Perk, and I really didn’t want to be in the way. I knew no one was listening to Mike Hannigan so I was like, ‘Oh wow, I’m just going to sit and watch and enjoy this ride.’ ‘ Cole Sprouse, who played Ross’s son Ben Geller on the show, also missed the reunion special. He appeared as the character in seasons 6-8 of the series. It was his first role where he was cast as a solo as the Sprouse brothers – Cole and Dylan, were usually cast together. Remembering his days on the show, Cole previously shared with Today, “I’m pretty sure I fell in love with Jennifer Aniston, whom the whole world had at that point. But I remember being pretty intimidated around her because of it. I remember hiding my lines and getting kind of nervous when she sat next to me on the couch in an episode. “ The special offer on reuniting with friends is broadcast on ZEE5.

