Glendale Entertainment District Approved by City Council





The redevelopment project will be located near East Virginia Avenue and South Cherry Street, along the shores of Cherry Creek.

GLENDALE, Colorado. A new entertainment district has been approved by the Glendale City Council Wednesday evening. > Video above: a preview of the East Denver area map. The $ 150 million Glendale Entertainment District is expected to have a total area of ​​300,000 square feet and will include: a 40,000 square foot concert hall, a movie theater, restaurants, shops, a sports betting game room offered with app, a 200 room hotel and more. The entertainment district will have common drinking areas and tenants will be allowed to serve alcohol until 4 a.m., redevelopment company Central Street Capital said in a press release. Central Street said the Entertainment District would be the only place in Colorado to have consumer and last call zones. The entertainment district will be built along the shores of Cherry Creek. The borders will be East Virginia Avenue to the north, Cherry Creek South Drive to the south, and South Cherry Street to the east. Creekside Park is currently on most of the site where the entertainment district will be built. The inauguration of the new entertainment district is slated for fall 2021, and their opening is slated for late 2023. RELATED: Denver Housing Authority Wants to Turn Sun Valley Reservoir Farm into Parks and Riverside Homes RELATED: Denver City Council Votes Loretto Heights Campus Rezoning RELATED: Downtown Railroad Yard Sale Could Change The Look Of Denver Transportation Subscribe to our every day 9NEWSLETTER for the best 9NEWS stories curated daily for you. Get content and information now for must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more straight to your inbox. DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest of 9NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos