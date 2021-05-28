Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut mocks Twitter for freedom of expression issues





Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was permanently suspended from Twitter on May 4 for her controversial posts, and now she’s poking fun at the social media platform as she faces tensions with the Indian government over the computer laws.

The Indian government has accused Twitter of working to undermine its legal system, while the US-based platform has expressed concerns over free speech.

The Queen actress had a lot to say on Twitter in an Instagram story.

Poor Twitter begging for free speech, Twitter the great, the unelected MP, the supreme justice of the world, the keeper of the moral compass of mankind and what are their basic qualifications or credentials to demand or forcefully acquire this power? Who are they? Ranaut wrote in his post.

Ranauts ‘post included an image of Twitters’ statement in connection with their battle with the government which saw their offices in New Delhi come under attack.

At this time, we are concerned about recent events involving our employees in India and the potential threat to the free speech of those we serve, the statement read. We, along with many members of civil society in India and around the world, are concerned about the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to the enforcement of our terms of service, as well as essentials new IT rules.

