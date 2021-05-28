Billy Wilder on Hollywood Surrender Dreams





The shriveled figure Billy Wilder has become in his later years doesn’t immediately lend itself to images of him as a glittering toe dancer for hire. But, long before he became a revered Hollywood filmmaker, it was one of the ways Wilder made his living in 1920s Berlin. Another way was to write about the experience as a freelance journalist. You can see the fledgling screenwriter starting to crystallize in his comedic description of a typically awkward date: “The little one gets up, puts her chubby arm around my shoulder. We Dance. The blood beats against my temples, my legs seem paralyzed, ”he wrote. “Everything gets confused, until someone kicks me in the shin and revives me like that.” Although Wilder has made several indelible films, The apartment and Some like it hot among them, he has always considered himself to be a writer first and foremost. He had already created several scripts for German films before the rise of the Nazi Party persuaded him as a Jew to emigrate to the United States in 1933. Billy Wilder on assignment, a delightful compilation of his greatest journalistic hits, selected from 1925 to 1930, shows just how precociously talented he was. Wilder landed his first job writing cultural plays for the Viennese newspaper Die Bühne in 1925 at the age of 18. His luck as a journalist came a year later when he interviewed American jazz conductor Paul Whiteman, who was in Vienna. The meeting led to an all-expenses-paid trip to Berlin as part of the jazzman’s entourage. Wilder never looked back. The relentless tempo of the city, as editor-in-chief Noah Isenberg notes in his artful introduction to the book, was “the perfect training ground for [Wilder’s] ultimate migration to America. “ Several of the best bits here contain the seeds of Wilder’s future films. In “The girls of the bar are here!” it describes the famous British dance troupe arriving at Berlin Westbahnhof station. There is no doubt that he modeled the all-female dance group Some like it hot in the troupe, and you can’t help but think of Marilyn Monroe as the ugly blonde, when he asks one of the Tiller girls: “What do you think of Einstein’s theory of relativity?” His response: “Einstein, Einstein. . . oh, i’m a good candy maker in berlin. In another play, Wilder examines the prodigious Hollywood career of Erich von Stroheim, a visionary silent film director, whom Wilder then chose as the major-domo in his 1950 film. Sunset Boulevard. He comments on Stroheim’s Austrian origins and his migration to America in 1909; its ability to adapt to different lines of work. You can almost hear the wheels of Wilder’s mind roar: if Stroheim with all his quirks of character can build a successful career, then what can I, an infinitely nicer man, accomplish? What shines through most in this collection is the way Wilder aspires to the United States, even going so far as to write “An Imaginary Dispatch from New York City”. Every chance he has in Berlin to study the American man he takes. No detail escapes him. This is the case when he interviews American multimillionaire Cornelius Vanderbilt IV who, while speaking, displays imperfect teeth. “Why doesn’t he go to the dentist?” Wilder wonders. Half an hour later, he developed: “Mr. Vanderbilt doesn’t have time for dentists; he has to work, work hard and always. “ Billy Wilder on assignment: Dispatches from Weimar Berlin and the Vienna interwar period, edited by Noah Isenberg, translated by Shelley Frisch, Princeton University Press, RRP £ 20.00 / $ 24.95, 224 pages Join our online reading group on Facebook at FT Books Café

