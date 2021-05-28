IHeartRadio Music Awards continue Weeknd’s round of justification

Do not adjust your dial. Yes, there was a sense of déjà vu seeing The Weeknd win trophies on prime-time TV Thursday night, just like there was watching him staring at the camera and swearing, “Like I already have.” Said, the afternoon is past and dawn is approaching. He had said those few words on Sunday night (without the “like I said before” part) at the Billboard Music Awards, another show that saw him make up for lost time at the Grammy in his spring victory / rationale lap. . (How? ‘Or’ What did these two shows, with 365 nights to work, ended up being booked four nights apart?)

Then again, the iHeartRadio Music Awards had a lot to set them apart from other shows of this type. No matter how many of these shows you’ve been watching lately, you know you haven’t seen Doja Cat in a cornfield with a synchronized team of space aliens.

We also hadn’t seen The Weeknd perform a duet with Ariana Grande. He gave separate but equal treatment to the two awards, dividing two very stunts. At last week’s show, he led a stunt team through automotive choreography in the parking lot of an Arcadia mall, without bumps despite the risks. On Thursday night, the Weeknd did something so impressive: he was just standing on a stage singing with someone who is at least as famous as him – Ariana Grande – with just enough room for the two to shine, and seem relaxed, even, without either ego. be scratched.

The Weeknd was clearly the man of the hour (or a tight two hours, in fact – that iHearts run a tight ship and don’t require your whole night out is one of their main perks). He started the show with this Grande duo and ended it by taking home the award for his culmination song of the year, on the heels of the winner of the male artist of the year on the air as well.

“Oh my God, a live audience,” he blurted out, picking up his first prize, as if he had been too fascinated by Grande in their first series to notice that someone was looking beyond the lights… what is the kind of chemistry you hope for, right? But of course there were more than three that made it a crowd – it was a packed house, in fact, what the show host Usher called “the historic Dolby Theater.” (He’s 20, and like the joke goes, in Los Angeles maybe is The audience was masked but functioning at 100% capacity, the first time an audience on a television awards show had occupied all the seats in a hall, shoulder to shoulder, without separation, in 15 months.

Elton John was the other key figure for the night, receiving a three-person mix from ELLE, Brandi Carlile and Demi Lovato. Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who wasn’t previously known to be a roaster, did an unexpected humorous routine on John. (The singer said he was a fan “especially of the one he wrote for her husband’s parents, ‘Don’t Let Your Son Get Down on Me.'”) A more sincere Lil Nas X traded compliments with John. (Nas X: “For me he is a pioneer for those who live their life freely and without any excuse.” John: “Special thanks to Lil Nas X because he is a wonderful artist and he has balls of steel! “)

Doja Cat’s performance with the Gray Men amidst the green cornstalks certainly raised the bar for originality in this year’s Music Awards performance. Better to inflict alien-induced sleep paralysis on the audience than the sheer fatigue of the rewards. Maybe they can show this off as a fun icebreaker at the next secret Congressional UFO committee hearing.

Dan + Shay’s performance, in addition to including the best song of the night that wasn’t a dog whistle Ariana Grande, established that with his pandemic non-haircut, Dan now officially looks like a dude. of metal. As Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson, Paak had the celeb bench on stage cleaned so that it could be filled with upcoming young girls musically, although it would have been a lot more interesting if they had tried to seduce musically. . Elton John, or to steal Megan Fox from Machine Gun Kelly.

The ‘club’ atmosphere on stage was an interesting wrinkle that was visually striking – as well as relaxing, with music director Raphael Saadiq leading a jazzy band that made things look quite chic at first, even if they seemed. disappear later. Usher didn’t seem entirely in love with the constant screaming crowd, as at one point he interrupted a quick interview with Lil Nas X to state, “I hate that we’re here and we literally have to yell at each other.

Megan Thee Stallion, accepting an award for her Beyonce-less collaboration, made a fashion impression with a dress involving asymmetrical nudity. “She’s not only an amazing performer, but she’s one of the best twerkers ever,” Chris Montana said as he introduced her, cosigning the feeling so deeply that he said it twice.

Megan was among those who showed in person to accept, although some did so from a distance, like Taylor Swift, Zooming in from a recording studio, lest anyone think she slack off and not come out. at least three albums this year. It was “Folklore” for which she won Pop Album of the Year for, however, not one of her re-recordings. “You’ve really wrapped your arms around him,” she told fans, “like one day we can wrap our arms around each other when we meet again.”

A complete list of winners:

Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year:

Male Artist of the Year:

Best duo / group of the year:

Best collaboration:

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion with Beyoncé

Best New Pop Artist:

Pop Album of the Year:

“Folklore” – Taylor Swift

Alternative rock song of the year:

“Level of Concern” – Twenty-one pilots

Alternative rock artist of the year:

Best New Rock / Alternative Rock Artist:

Alternative rock album of the year:

“Tickets for my fall” – Machine Gun Kelly

Rock song of the year:

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year:

Rock Album of the Year:

Country Song of the Year:

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year:

Best New Country Artist:

Country Album of the Year:

“What you see is not always what you get” – Luke Combs

Dance song of the year:

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Year:

Dance Album of the Year:

“Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil” – Diplo

Hip-hop song of the year:

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

“My Turn” – Lil Baby

R&B Song of the Year:

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown and Young Thug

R&B Artist of the Year:

Best New R&B Artist:

R&B Album of the Year:

“The Beast” – Jhene Aiko

Latin pop / reggaeton song of the year:

“Tusa” – KAROL G and Nicki Minaj

Latin Pop / Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Latin Pop / Reggaeton Album of the Year:

“YHLQMDLG” – Bad Bunny

Best New Latin Artist:

Mexican regional song of the year:

“I forgot” – Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

AYAYAY! – Christian Nodal

Producer of the Year:

Songwriter of the Year:

Best lyrics: *Socially voted category

“I adore you” – Harry Styles

Best Cover Song: *Socially voted category

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles Cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially voted category

Best Video Clip: *Socially voted category

Social star award: *Socially voted category

Favorite choreography of the music video: *Socially voted category

“Dynamite” (BTS) – Son Sung Deuk

TikTok Bop of the year (New category): *Socially voted category

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Label of the year:

Song of the Year in Titanium:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Titanium Artist of the Year: