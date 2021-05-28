Steve Rogers fan art imagines his post-endgame mission as a comic book series





Steve Rogers’ final mission to return all of the Infinity Stones after Thanos was defeated in Avengers: Endgame is imagined as a six-part comic book.

Steve Rogers returns all the Infinity Stones after Avengers: Endgame is imagined as a six-part comic book series set in new fan art. Marvel Studios is now moving away from the Infinity Saga by focusing on Phase 4. But there are still lingering clamors about what exactly happened on the former Captain America’s last mission after Thanos was defeated. . After the destruction of the Mad Titan, there was only one mission left: to return the six Infinity Stones that were collected during the Heist to prevent any branches in the timeline. End of Game saw only the beginning and the supposed end of this adventure for Steve, leaving everyone wondering what exactly happened to him during his multiple jumps in the past. So while Marvel Studios has basically evolved and the MCU now even has a new Captain America in Sam Wilson, there is still clamor to see Steve complete his final task. Initially, the idea was presented as a movie or even a series on Disney +, but as seen in these new illustrations, it could also come through the comics. Related: Eternals Trailer Hints At MCU Threat Bigger Than Thanos In a fan-art series from digital creator jacombcrump_art, Steve goes through all the timelines visited in The Heist Time to send the Crystals back to his post.End of Game mission via a six-part comic book arc. The tale ends with him going further back to the ’70s to bring back the Tesseract where he reunites with Peggy. Check out the illustrations below: There have been persistent rumors that Marvel Studios is trying to bring Chris Evans back to the MCU just a few years after his retirement via End of Game. The actor and Kevin Feige have denied this, but it hasn’t stopped the murmurs, especially since there’s very good reason for him to return and reprise his role as Steve Rogers. Along with just wanting to see the character’s final mission unfold, moving forward with this proposed project will also answer questions about how the time travel idea actually works in the franchise, as Steve’s return to the franchise works. Main MCU resulted in conflicting responses from End of Gamedirectors and screenwriters. It’s still unclear whether or not Marvel Studios is tinkering to accommodate fan clamor and actually make this proposed project. But if Feige and his team decide to do it, there are different formats they can tell this story in. Ideally, that would be through a movie and even a six-episode TV show given the MCU’s success with its Disney + content. But in case they can’t get Evans back after Avengers: Endgame, a comic book series could also be a viable option. More: Eternals Trailer Confirms Why The Avengers Lost In Infinity War Source: jacombcrump_art (see links) Zack Snyder tells WB to suck him off in late comedy video

About the Author Ana Dumaraog

