Panic review Amazons high stakes teen game series not worth playing | Television

AMazons Panic, a 10-episode series based on Lauren Oliver’s novel YA, launches (literally) off a cliff with an unlikely premise: that small-town teens of the late 2010s would believe and compete. secret ritual at risk of death, and tell no one.

The fictional game Panic, in which the 12,000-resident Carp, Texas graduates attempt to survive each other in daredevil challenges for a pot of around $ 50,000, mixes up the relatively benign American suburban high school tradition of the war. Nerf guns or spoon assassins with the Fear Factor call without safety precautions and compulsory Hunger Games membership (one dollar per school day for each student, compulsory). No one knows who invented Panic, or when it started, says Heather Nill (Olivia Welch), in the show’s opening, and surprisingly few characters seem interested in questioning a lore that killed two classmates. the previous summer under mysterious circumstances.

The stakes for Panic’s characters are literally life and death, as in a second challenge episode where contestants walk through a rickety steel beam between two stories of grain towers above a crowd of their peers. But the 45-minute episodes of Panics, also written by Oliver, barely go beyond a dramatic flat line. The series leans heavily on teenage adrenaline, but frustratingly offers little clue as to why it applies to Panic, who compels them, or why no one just spills the beans. High school kids get together every summer to watch their friends walk around death by inches for what, exactly? It’s one zombie in a series of all parts of a YA teen thriller, adjacent to a dystopian, without a central mystery heartbeat.

Panic, explained over and over again, offers an antidote to many of the most frightened characters: never leave town (despite several cars and smartphones getting used to a text message here and there). With best friends Bishop (Camron Jones) and Natalie (Jessica Sula) planning to leave town after the summer, Heather is in dire straits. When her alcoholic and neglectful mother (Rachel Bay Jones), who she shares a trailer with with her baby sister Lily (Kariana Karhu), steals her savings for a community college, Heather bets it all on a last-minute Panics cliff entry. -jump kick -off ceremony. Her free fall for nothing to lose throws a wrench in multiple game plans Natalie seeks fame, unfathomable newcomer Dodge Mason (Mike Faist) for a mysterious revenge, brash reveler Ray (Ray Nicholson) for a fleeting escape from a eclipsing future, Tyler (Jordan Elsass) for money to pay off drug debts.

It’s a sad commentary on American higher education that Heathers turns to Panic for college tuition is one of the less dubious elements of this show, which also throws several indistinguishable and apathetic intrigues on it. who killed returning couple Abby (Avianna Mynhier) and Jimmy. Cortez (David De La Barcena) the previous summer, which may be betting on the candidates, and where some blackmail could be buried, with buff searches by Police Chief James Cortez (Enrique Murciano) and MPs. None of this ever answers the central question of the first episode of why one of the characters cares so much about protecting this game and fears the people behind it.

Which doesn’t mean that Panic isn’t easy on the eyes, especially when released by Amazon for a total frenzy; It is remarkable how much of a spectacle the basic dramatic pulse of two traditionally attractive teens practicing face-to-face verbally can carry. There’s a negative chemistry between Heather and Bishop, but as the other side of the love triangle, Welch and Nicholson are doing what they need to do to sustain the first half of the season, which prioritizes sexual tension. on the total horror of the trap (I, a chicken, appreciated that the show holds back on gore). Welch, in particular, plays Heather as convincingly as she thinks she is. Nicholson, the son of actor Jack Nicholson and heir to his fathers in the eyes of disconcerting intensity, far overlaps a character coded in neon letters like a white trash can, but at least engages in the strand of redneck swashbuckler.

With its ridiculous clue, letters strategically pulled from a downtown theater marquee, secret graffiti messages, and frequent use of dark, squeaky farms as suspense tactics, Panics’ tone swings between teenage thriller, in Halloween and soaps from small towns such as Riverdale and One. Tree Hill, before dissolving into a touch of extravagant magical realism at the end. The final episodes sink into utter inconsistency, scuttling the momentum gained in the individual, silly challenges for too many competing betrayals to follow, and a left-field plot device so contrived it elicited a burst of laughter. It’s only a bit of a spoiler to say that the series doesn’t resolve who is running Panic, or why it matters so much in a move that is supposed to inspire terror for a second season, but, like a panicked scarecrow found as a warning in the final, is a lifeless omen.