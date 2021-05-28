Entertainment
Ariana Grande opens iHeartRadio Music Awards with The Weeknd and other viral moments
Chris Martin’s risky joke before Demi Lovato, HER and Brandi Carlile’s tribute to Elton John, Usher’s epic mix of successes with Lil Jon, the alien abduction of Doja Cat and more memorable moments.
Ariana Grande first performed after her surprise wedding to Dalton Gomez this month, lighting up the stage alongside The Weeknd as the duo kicked off the festivities at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
It was just the first of the many memorable moments from Thursday night that got social media excited, including an epic performance by Usher, a truly bizarre performance by Doja Cat, and an incredible tribute to Elton John.
But before Demi Lovato, ELLE and Brandi Carlile could take the stage to pay homage to one of the most important icons in popular music history, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin courted controversy.
The great return
Ariana Grande shone in a stunning purple dress as she and The Weeknd opened the show just a day after Grande and Gomez gave fans their first glimpse into the intimate affair that unfolded on May 15.
There would have been only about 20 people there for Airana’s big day – and millions of people tipped in for her first appearance on stage since that momentous occasion. Grande joined The Weeknd for a performance of their song “Save your tears” from her latest album, “After House”.
Fans loved the look, the voice, and even the way The Weeknd looked at her – clearly in awe and ravishing musical glee – as she effortlessly rose to strike those notes effortlessly.
ARIANA GRANDE OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/BkK3sSxV3l
– ali loves ari | ARIANA (@giawline) May 28, 2021
@giawline
I believe in Abel & Ariana Grande Supremacy pic.twitter.com/aCNBnM4fSu
– (@ Valleriie11) May 28, 2021
@ Valleriie11
be with someone who looks at you like Abel looks at Ariana when she hits her high notes pic.twitter.com/X608Pw2eVi
– please tell me you’re kidding (@ RachaelBell20) May 28, 2021
@ RachaelBell20
abel ending the overtime era with a performance with ariana the tour is next year and a new chapter on how abel feeds us so much we don’t deserve it pic.twitter.com/9JHX5LcG6R
– (@theweekndtears) May 28, 2021
@theweekndtears
So when are Abel and Ariana going to release their collaboration album ?? Bc they are honestly the best duo # iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/K48CNLXcPX
– mia (@FILMMADS) May 28, 2021
@FILMMADS
Ariana’s presence is simply captivating and would literally make me shiver. Because it’s ARIANA FREAKING GRANDE. OKAY? Did you hear this crowd as soon as it just appeared? ICONIC pic.twitter.com/XEpz7AHr9C
– Zoey tayriana (@buterasdelicate) May 28, 2021
@buterasdelicate
Inaugurate the largest
If there’s one name associated with the top of Usher’s career, it should be Lil Jon. They might not have collaborated over and over again, but anyone who was alive in 2004 can still end up with “Yeah!” stuck in their heads just for any mention of it (you’re welcome).
As such, it was a real treat when Lil Jon joined the party’s host to perform a bit of that song during Usher’s incredible mix of some of his biggest hits. He took viewers through his stellar catalog, showing off his timeless voice, appearance and dance moves.
He easily weaved through “Love In This Club”, “U Don’t Have to Call” and “DJ Got Us Fallin ‘in Love” before welcoming Lil Jon on stage.
And before the series even started, Usher showed us why he was in such an incredible mood, revealing that he and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoeachea expected it. This will be their second child together and their fourth.
Usher makes sure Vegas residency tickets sell out! # iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/9flShuzfDb
– (@travisfromdabk_) May 28, 2021
@travisfromdabk_
Usher took over the stage and showed you what an almost 30-year music career has been like! # iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/pA87Iv3dVU
– (@travisfromdabk_) May 28, 2021
@travisfromdabk_
@Bailiff and @LilJon were definitely my favorite artists of the night! I love mashup and energy. It brought me back. @iHeartRadio # iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/JZn2HWeDAU
– Sheena (@ LvngDoll87) May 28, 2021
@ LvngDoll87
Usher just turned 2021 IHeartRadio Music Awards into 2004 BET Awards # iHeartAwards2021
– STEEZY (@ ebkjr1997) May 28, 2021
@Anime_Game
Chris Martin, actor?
The Coldplay frontman has been friends with Elton John for a long time now, but you might not have known that since his appearance honoring Elton with the Icon Award.
“I hope God didn’t bother what I’m about to say because I’m really not going anything on Elton John anymore and I’m just going to read what iHeart wrote for me,” said Chris taking the stage, joking that he had just got into a fight with the guy from the cue card.
He then established what was apparently going to be the format for a Chris Martin’s comedy styles for the evening, parody titles for Elton John’s songs. Hilarious, right?
He started things off by joking that Elton’s aspirations as an actor failed, but we got the song, “I’m Still a Stand-In.” He then pushed the envelope of taste a bit with an even more raw parody.
“My favorite Elton songs are the romances, especially the one he wrote for her husband’s parents – Dont Let Your Son Go Down On Me,” “Martin laughs. Luckily Elton and her husband David Furnish were also laughing. .
Don’t let your son fall on me … it was all hilarious, Chris Martin delivers
– bubblegum (@ bubblebum7) May 28, 2021
@ bubblebum7
Chris Martin, the funniest human in the world pic.twitter.com/qU2acTpbXL
– Hayley the Coldplaywright st. James (@hayleystjames) May 28, 2021
@hayleystjames
This Chris Martin @eltonofficial the speech makes me crack !! # iHeartAwards2021 @iHeartRadio
– Evelyn Erives (@EvelynErives) May 28, 2021
@EvelynErives
Chris Martin stitches me hahaha
– Andi (@_A_n_d_i___) May 28, 2021
@_And me___
Epic performance
After a video tribute to Elton John, a clearly pissed off Lil Nas X took to the stage to honor Elton John as an inspiration and pioneer of the LGBTQ + community, as well as almost anyone who has ever felt they were. a little different.
He then greeted him on stage with what turned out to be an incredible tribute to the careers of Elton, Demi Lovato, HER and Brandi Carlile. Other memorable performances of the night, which you can see below, include the extraterrestrial abduction extravagance of Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic,
