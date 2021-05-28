Entertainment
Your daily horoscope for May 28, 2021 for all zodiac signs
What do you expect from your astrological sign today?
Are you feeling as curious as ever, Gemini? With Venus and Mercury in your sign, it’s likely. If you are lucky enough to have a new experience, you will probably skip it. It could be an opportunity to relax. Ethereal focus can also make you daydream.
Libra, no matter how badly you want something to happen, the likelihood of it happening may be much less than you expect, and it’s something you may have to come to terms with. Don’t be discouraged, although you may still be pleasantly surprised.
As for the rest of the panels, scroll down to find out what the stars have in store for you this Friday.
Aries
March 21 to April 20
Do you have lots of ideas to work on? If so, it could mean that you are interacting with fascinating people. Is a project late?
This can be stressful, especially since delays are possible. Delegate wherever you can.
Taurus
April 21 to May 21
Money can burn a hole in your pocket, and with a delicious Mercury / Venus tie on the go, there can be so many tempting things to spend it on.
You might be fascinated by something a friend just bought. Go for a little treat, however.
Gemini
May 22 to June 21
With Venus and Mercury in your sign, you will always be curious. If you are lucky enough to have a new experience, you will probably skip it.
It could be an opportunity to relax. Ethereal focus can also make you daydream.
Cancer
June 22 to July 23
With Neptune very much in the mix, it helps set your priorities so that the days don’t go by without you having accomplished a lot.
Still, there is potential for a romantic getaway or a trip to an inspiring place with your partner.
Leo
July 24 to August 23
Ready to seize an opportunity? Today’s positive Moon / Jupiter angle suggests that something may be on the cards.
It might veer into new territory, but it might take you down a nice new path.
Virgin
August 24 to September 23
If you’ve concocted one plan with another, you might need a reality check.
It can come from friends who will probably have no qualms about telling you what they think about it. Reflection could reveal a fault.
Balance
September 24 to October 23
No matter how badly you want something to happen, the likelihood of it happening may be much less than you expect, and it’s something you may have to come to terms with.
Work with what’s at hand, however, and you can still be pleasantly surprised.
Scorpio
October 24 to November 22
The desire to spend money might increase with Venus in your money zone fishing towards Neptune.
Target that impulse towards something you need and that way you will have invested it wisely. If you want a treat, make it small.
Sagittarius
November 23 to December 21
An idea may shine with potential and it may sound crazy not to go for it, but you might be under an illusion.
Take a step back and tune in to your intuition as it may have a different story to tell. It would be wise to listen to it as his most likely right.
Capricorn
December 22 to January 21
Need to explain something? Make sure you get it right, as one mistake could be confusing.
Make sure all of the instructions are crystal clear and you will be fine, but if you fake them you may need a lot of work on your plate to fix the mess.
Aquarius
January 22 to February 19
Don’t ignore the impulses that encourage you to be more playful or curious about life as they could lead to wonderful discoveries.
Time is good money, but every once in a while you have to fill your creativity well.
fish
February 20 to March 20
Today’s Moon / Jupiter Positive Tie is a call to chat with friends and enjoy the chance to catch up.
You’re overflowing with ideas for things to do, especially with Mars boosting your creative potential
