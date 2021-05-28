She won’t make an expensive machine that I let her use

DEAR ABBY: Several years ago, when I was living with my sister, I bought a $ 900 rower that I could barely afford. I loved it and have used it often.

Two years ago, as we were moving, I decided to let my sister take the rower because my new building had three and hers didn’t have a gym at all. It worked perfectly and I thought I was doing her a favor because she couldn’t afford a gym membership.

My intention was to take the rower back when I finally had room to put it somewhere in a future home.

Well, after I recently moved into my new home and asked her to return it, she informed me that it was hers now. It was never my intention.

She put my other sister and our parents by her side, and they make me feel like a bad person for not even asking.

All that’s left for me to do is buy a new machine, while the original is in his new large home gym with his Peloton. She never offered to buy it, ever. She just insists it’s hers now because I “gave it” to her.

I always need a rower, and I get mad every time I watch new ones online. It just seems to me that I have to buy another one. What should I do?

BUFF BRO IN ILLINOIS

DEAR BRO: Buy another one.

If it was not absolutely clear to your sister that you expected the rower to return at a later date, she was entitled to conclude that it was a gift.

If you did tell her this clearly when you have moved, then shame on her. But anyway, it’s not worth a family feud.

DEAR ABBY: Some close friends have a severely disabled adult child. They were candid about it and her need to be present in the community. I applaud their attitude, but on a personal level, I don’t know how to deal with it.

They have a big family celebration coming up, assuming things continue to improve in terms of COVID. I’m tired of not knowing how to interact with this person. Other people laugh and joke and seem to have a great relationship with him. I’m having a hard time figuring it out, and I’m not sure if I should be honest and say I don’t know what to do or say.

I feel like I’m missing out on what others see. How can I move forward?

AWKWARD IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR REMEDY: I don’t think it is necessary to explain to your friends that you feel uncomfortable interacting with their disabled child. I think you should tell them that you would like to interact with him more fully and ask him for suggestions on how you can achieve this. They wouldn’t find it offensive. In fact, they might appreciate your frankness, because I’m willing to bet that not everyone has been as compassionate as you are – or as blunt.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.