



Review at a glance B Miss Midi made a lot of noise both in the music industry buzz and in the incendiary din when the London quartet released their debut album in 2019. This is the band that proved you can date l BRIT Performing Arts School in Croydon and avoid looking like fellow alumni Jessie J and Leona Lewis (and how!). They were also the ones who made the Mercury Prize audience understand that the former Alt-J winners might not be so weird after all. To mark their shortlist appearance alongside Dave and The 1975, they delivered a rowdy and violent performance of their song bmbmbm which resulted in an incredibly painful somersault from guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin. Scraping the top 40 with this racquet was truly an achievement. Kwasniewski-Kelvin has since taken a hiatus from the band for his sanity, and the other three recruited a keyboardist and saxophonist and decided to try writing songs. Messy improvisation can only get you so far, they reason. It was like: this time let’s do something really good, singer Geordie Greep said. So, on this second album, Cavalcade, they broadened their sound palette. Understandably, like all guitar groups looking to move up and up, that means a string section although on wild-eyed opener John L, theirs isn’t used for a rich backdrop, but for provide horror movie jump alerts. This being Black Midi, this search for new sounds also extends to playing a wok with a violin bow. Those who have been delighted with the brutality of past works will appreciate Dethroned’s large blast ray, which starts off jazzy and relaxed before the guitars hit boiling point. The jerky, wobbly and thankfully brief Hogwash and Balderdash is as insane as anything they’ve recorded. And try jogging up to Chondromalacia Patella, named after a common running injury, you would get your legs tangled. READ MORE But there are some real surprises in Greeps’ voice, which leaves behind extreme affectation to become an attractive Scott Walker’s croon on Marlene Dietrich, and in the space and lightness that some songs find. Ascending Forth, lasting nearly 10 minutes, allows the listener to expect a climactic cacophany that never comes. The feeling remains majestic and sober. Kylie can rest easy, they sure haven’t made it to pop, but there’s a new musical maturity here that, over time, could still make them really popular.

