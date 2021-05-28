Entertainment
Swift, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd win iHeartRadio Awards
Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd were among the winners of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which included a performance by newlywed Ariana Grande.
The Weeknd won Song of the Year with Blinding lights and Male Artist of the Year.
Pop star Grande, 27, tied the knot with Los Angeles realtor Dalton Gomez on Saturday, May 15 in an intimate ceremony with fewer than 20 guests.
She showed off her wedding ring during her performance at the Hollywood awards show, appearing on stage at the Dolby Theater with The Weeknd for their duet Save your tears.
There was a masked audience in person at the event, which was hosted by R&B star Usher.
The biggest prize of the evening, song of the year, was won by The Weeknd for their hit Blinding lights.
In accepting the award, the Canadian superstar hinted at new music following the success of his most recent album After hours.
He said, “The after hours are over and dawn is approaching.”
Dua Lipa won the female equivalent and Swift won the best pop album for the lock record Folklore.
Accepting the award in a video message, Swift said, “I have to say thank you to the fans for making this album what it was because we all needed to escape into stories, whether it was movies or TV or movies or music and the fact that you chose this album, I am so honored.
“And you’ve really wrapped your arms around him, so someday we can wrap our arms around each other when we meet again, so I’m sending you the biggest hug.”
There were live performances by Usher, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Doja Cat.
The latter was named Best New Pop Artist while Roddy Ricch won the Hip-Hop Artist of the Year award.
Megan Thee Stallion was the inaugural winner at the televised ceremony taking home the award for Best Collaboration for wild, her title at the top of the charts with Beyonce.
Elton John was honored with the iHeartRadio Icon Award and was featured on stage by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and hip-hop star Lil Nas X.
Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and HER paid a musical tribute to the veteran English rocker, with a mix of his hits Bennie and the jets, don’t let the sun go down on me and I am still standing.
As husband David Furnish filmed on his phone from the side of the stage, Sir Elton said: “It is very touching and I am very honored because when I came to Los Angeles in 1970 radio was so important. that I had never heard radio in America before because I had never been here before. But it was just amazing to me. “
Elton John also shared his joy at seeing new stars arriving.
Turning to Lil Nas X, who has been praised for proudly discussing his sexuality in his music, Sir Elton said: “Special thanks to Lil Nas X because he is a wonderful artist and has balls of steel. “
Now in their eighth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards have celebrated the most played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020.
Main winners of the ceremony:
Song of the Year – The Weeknd (Blinding Lights)
Male Artist of the Year – The Weeknd
Female Artist of the Year – Dua Lipa
Pop Album of the Year – Taylor Swift (Folklore)
Alternative Rock Album of the Year – Machine Gun Kelly (Tickets To My Downfall)
Best Collaboration – Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce (Savage Remix)
Best New Country Artist – Gabby Barrett
Country Artist of the Year – Luke Combs
Hip Hop Artist of the Year – Roddy Ricch
Best New Pop Artist – Doja Cat
R&B Artist of the Year – HER
Country Song of the Year – Maren Morris (The Bones)
Best Music Video – BTS (Dynamite)
Best Fan Army – BTS
