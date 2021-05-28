Entertainment
What are the three words?
Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 kicks off exactly where Part 1 left us, the arrival of God in the midst of an intense fight between his three sons, Lucifer, Amenadiel and Michael. The sun is shining behind God (Dennis Haysbert), it’s a heavenly arrival!
Just as DB Woodside had teased him, his character Amenadiel immediately feels great shame and is shocked by the sudden arrival of his father. Michael doesn’t surprise anyone. He resorts to playing the victim and blaming Lucifer for everything. Lucifer is the only one who doesn’t change characters, we love the way he always keeps him real!
However, God does not listen to any of his sons. He tells them enough is enough, that no matter what happens or who started, they are family and should act like this.
Amenadiel reluctantly kisses Michael, but Lucifer leaves (as he should!), And we catch Maze in hiding, knowing that now is not the right time to ask God for a soul.
God meets his grandson, Charlie, and unlocks time. The police department believe there has been an earthquake and Chloe is unsure why she is alone when she was in the middle of a conversation with Lucifer. And one more important element!
What an introduction to the back half of Lucifer season 5! Summarize Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, Episode 9, titled “Family Dinner,” highlighting the best moments.
What happens in Lucifer season 5 part 2, episode 9?
Ella is still not on recent events
Ella is back to work! She needs to keep busy so she doesn’t think about things, but it’s easier said than done! Sweet Ella clearly hasn’t recovered from her boyfriend turned serial killer. As they investigate a case, Ella tells Dan and Chloe to introduce her to all suspects, because whoever attracts her is surely the killer. Ouch. We hope Ella will find love before the end of the series, she deserves it!
Maze asks God for a soul
Maze catches God alone, and when I say “catch” I really mean God was already waiting for him. He is God, after all. Maze says she needs a soul to connect with others, blaming not having a soul on why she feels so lonely.
We really have a heartache for Maze, she is the most misunderstood character on the show. God told Maze that she is perfect the way she is and that he would not change a thing. Maze leaves, furious. And who can blame him?
The best seat in the house
It’s time for the most intense and the most embarrassing family dinner of the century! Linda tries to leave the room, but God tells her that she is family and that she belongs at the table. Super cute! But Linda would really prefer not to be a part of this family drama.
For the public, however, Linda has the best seat in the house! Forget what’s for dinner and dessert, we’re here for tea!
Michael is his real fake self, pretending all is well and being passive-aggressive. Lucifer makes it known that he is not happy to be there, and Amenadiel tries to keep the peace. Lucifer calls Michael for sowing fear in Amenadiel about his son, for turning Maze against him and for kidnapping Chloe. Good old Lucifer.
Finally, Lucifer asks his father if he loves them, God replies that if he has to tell them whether he loves them or not, he has failed. As a parent myself I get the answer from God, but come on, Lucifer hurts, just answer the question!
Michael is banished from Earth
Amenadiel doesn’t want Charlie to be human. In Amenadiel’s eyes, humans suffer, age and die. He asks God to take him in Charlie’s place, to make Charlie an angel and Amenadiel a human, God tells Amenadiel that fatherhood is never easy. Roll your eyes!
Michael enters the room, interrupting this moment, he asks God if he is ready to return to Heaven. God tells Michael that he can go on without him and that Michael is no longer welcome on Earth. Amenadiel is shocked and asks his father if he banishes Michael from Earth. God neither confirms nor denies this, for his only answer is: “if this is how you insist on saying it”.
What are these three words?
Chloe finally manages to talk about things with Lucifer. She promises Lucifer time and space to figure things out, knowing that there are a lot of family issues and trauma in her life. Lucifer explains that he is incapable of loving, claiming that if his own father cannot tell his children that he loves them, how can he say these three words?
Lucifer apologizes to Chloe and tells her that if he said those three words to her, he would be lying. The three words being “I love you”.
If you listen carefully you can hear the sound of Deckerstar fans breaking! Is Lucifer incapable of loving? Lies! We don’t believe it. We just hope Lucifer realizes how crazy this idea is sooner rather than later.
Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
