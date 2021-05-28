School of rock star Kevin Clark dies aged 32 – what are the actors doing now?





Kevin Clark, who starred in the 2003 film School of Rock, was killed in a bicycle accident on Wednesday May 26, police said.

Kevin performed alongside Jack Black as drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 classic.

The Chicago Police Department said the 32-year-old was struck by a car while riding his bicycle on a Chicago street. Clark was driving east on Logan Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Western Avenue, a witness and the driver told police, according to an accident report. After performing in School Of Rock with Black, Clark continued to play the drums. Most recently, he performed in the band Jess Bess & The Intentions, which debuted Saturday at the Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood. In an Instagram post, Black called Clark’s death “devastating” and said he was “sorry” that it had happened too soon. He wrote: “Sending love to his family and the entire School of Rock community.” In interviews, Clark said he landed his only movie role responding to an ad in a local newspaper looking for teenagers who could play drums, keyboards and guitar. Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the film, called Clark a “big-hearted and warm human,” adding that he frequently attends his stand-up comedy and sketch shows. Where are the School of Rock kids now? School of Rock was released in October 2003 and was a box office success, grossing $ 131million (£ 93million) worldwide on a budget of $ 35million (£ 25million). It starred Jack Black as struggling rock guitarist Dewey Finn – who was kicked out of his band and then disguised himself as a substitute teacher at a prestigious school – alongside Joan Cusack, Mike White and Sarah Silverman. After witnessing the talent of his students, Dewey forms a group of fifth-graders to try and win the upcoming Battle of the Bands contest and pay his outstanding rent. The film received positive reviews from critics and held the title of highest grossing musical of all time for over 10 years. It even spawned a musical adaptation on stage, which opened on Broadway in late 2015. According to Hollywood.com. Miranda Cosgrove is arguably the biggest star to release the movie. Cosgrove played the group manager Summer, and went on to star on Nickelodeon shows like Drake & Josh and iCarly, and has also released records of his own music. She has a film career that includes vocal credits for the Despicable Me films. Brian Falduto played band stylist Billy, and continued to study theater and the arts, while also working for a variety of radio stations in events and promotions. Joey Gaydos Jr. played lead guitarist Zack and has remained musical since the film, releasing a solo album shortly after the film’s release and continuing to perform. He was arrested for driving under the influence as a minor in 2009. Bassist Katie was played by Rivkah Reyes, who also continues to make music, uploading inventive mash-ups to her famous YouTube channel. Robert Tsai – who played keyboardist Lawrence in the film – is another cast member who continued his musical journey after the film’s release. However, Tsai focuses on the classical piano. a graduate of Dartmouth, and continues to perform in recitals and competitions. Tomika’s character was a shy youngster who literally found her voice through her awesome singing, a pipe game provided to her by actress Maryam Hassan, who continues to make music, which she broadcasts as Trayce on her YouTube channel. Choir member Marta was played by Caitlin Hale, who has since graduated in journalism and public relations, and lives in California where she is pursuing a career in entertainment.







