Prince Harry now knows how to offer his support | Entertainment

Prince Harry now feels better equipped to help a suicidal person.

The 36-year-old royal has previously admitted he didn’t know how to react when his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, told him she wanted to end her life, but he learned to understand the most important thing to to do for anyone in this position is to “listen.”

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in a new bonus episode of their Apple TV + show ‘The Me You Can’t See’, he said, “So many people are afraid of being the recipients of this conversation. [from a suicidal person] because they don’t feel they have the right tools to give the right advice.

“But what you mean is, ‘You are there.’ Listen, because listening and being a part of this conversation is without a doubt the best first step you can take.”

The pair also reflected on what they had learned while filming the show and agreed that the best advice they had received was to tell a suicidal person that they were “not alone.”

Harry also spoke to Glenn Close about the importance of talking openly about mental illness with family, with the prince admitting he thought families felt ‘ashamed’ when they realized they had missed a problem. with someone they loved.

After the ‘Fatal Attraction’ star admitted her family covered up a genetic history of mental illness and explained the shame she felt at not knowing her sister had been suicidal, Harry said: “There is a element of shame we feel because we’re like, ‘How could we not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share this with me? “”

Elsewhere in the 90 minute episode, Harry had a frank conversation via video link with Robin Williams’ son Zak about how difficult they were mourning their famous parents in the spotlight.

Harry – whose mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 – told Zak: “Your father was a true hero to me. He brought so much joy and entertainment to so many people.”

Zak admitted he couldn’t cry properly due to the public devastation caused by Robin’s suicide in 2014.

He said: “From my end, I only had the chance to focus on the private grieving process for a year and a half after my father passed away.”

Harry nodded, “We have a lot of shared experience when you see so many people in the world crying for someone they feel they know better than you because you can’t cry yourself.”

The prince – who has his son Archie, two, and is expecting his second child with Meghan – believes climate change is inextricably linked with mental health and believes these are the two biggest issues the modern world is facing confronted with.

He said: “The connection line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes it affects our ability to be the stewards of ourselves, our communities and our planet ultimately. .

“We need to create a culture that is more supportive of one another, where challenges don’t have to live in obscurity, where vulnerability is healthy and nurtured and, of course, where physical and mental health can be addressed. equally because they are one.