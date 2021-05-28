Prince Harry now knows how to offer his support | Entertainment

Prince Harry now feels better equipped to help a suicidal person.
The 36-year-old royal has previously admitted he didn’t know how to react when his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, told him she wanted to end her life, but he learned to understand the most important thing to to do for anyone in this position is to “listen.”
Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in a new bonus episode of their Apple TV + show ‘The Me You Can’t See’, he said, “So many people are afraid of being the recipients of this conversation. [from a suicidal person] because they don’t feel they have the right tools to give the right advice.
“But what you mean is, ‘You are there.’ Listen, because listening and being a part of this conversation is without a doubt the best first step you can take.”
The pair also reflected on what they had learned while filming the show and agreed that the best advice they had received was to tell a suicidal person that they were “not alone.”
Harry also spoke to Glenn Close about the importance of talking openly about mental illness with family, with the prince admitting he thought families felt ‘ashamed’ when they realized they had missed a problem. with someone they loved.
After the ‘Fatal Attraction’ star admitted her family covered up a genetic history of mental illness and explained the shame she felt at not knowing her sister had been suicidal, Harry said: “There is a element of shame we feel because we’re like, ‘How could we not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share this with me? “”
Elsewhere in the 90 minute episode, Harry had a frank conversation via video link with Robin Williams’ son Zak about how difficult they were mourning their famous parents in the spotlight.
Harry – whose mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 – told Zak: “Your father was a true hero to me. He brought so much joy and entertainment to so many people.”
Zak admitted he couldn’t cry properly due to the public devastation caused by Robin’s suicide in 2014.
He said: “From my end, I only had the chance to focus on the private grieving process for a year and a half after my father passed away.”
Harry nodded, “We have a lot of shared experience when you see so many people in the world crying for someone they feel they know better than you because you can’t cry yourself.”
The prince – who has his son Archie, two, and is expecting his second child with Meghan – believes climate change is inextricably linked with mental health and believes these are the two biggest issues the modern world is facing confronted with.
He said: “The connection line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes it affects our ability to be the stewards of ourselves, our communities and our planet ultimately. .
“We need to create a culture that is more supportive of one another, where challenges don’t have to live in obscurity, where vulnerability is healthy and nurtured and, of course, where physical and mental health can be addressed. equally because they are one.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit