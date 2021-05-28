Friends reunion: why Paul Rudd didn’t make an appearance





It seems like you will never be able to please everyone all the time and many fans were disappointed when the Marvel star and Phoebe’s on-screen husband Paul Rudd did not make an appearance on the special. Friends Reunion. Rudd, who starred in 17 episodes of the comedy phenomenon, was table tennis con artist and ghost piano maestro Mike Hannigan, but was missing from the reunion guest list, which saw Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry are back together on the orange sofa. Several guest stars of the show made appearances like Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, Reese Witherspoon, who was the sister of Rachel, Jill and Tom Selleck who played Richard, Monica’s ex. Rudd wasn’t the only one missing, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse was Ross’s son, Ben and Carol and Susan (Jane Sibbett and Jessica Hecht) were also missing. You can follow what they are doing now in this article.





Stage director Ben Winston addressed the absences saying they were caused by a combination of Covid-19 restrictions and time constraints. He said The Wrap: “Well, we couldn’t have everyone, because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes. And you have to be careful that the heart of the show has to be all six of the cast. “So you can’t have too many cameos because, of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who have been in Friends over the years. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get everyone involved.” He also added that he and his team have contacted some of the stars. “You know, we invited people who couldn’t show up,” he said. “It’s a complicated time to do TV now because, you know, some people couldn’t fly overseas, some people were on other TV or movie sets, some people are in bubbles on stuff. “ Winston and Aniston even had to get special permission to shoot the special of their current projects, The Late, Late Show, and The Morning Show, respectively. He went on to say: I think during a pandemic it’s really hard to get everyone where you want to be. And the other thing, of course, is that we don’t have any flexibility. It was a night that these six [main cast members] were available. “The timing was incredibly difficult. So, you know, if you weren’t available on April 7th at 8pm then unfortunately they couldn’t be a part of it. Yeah, we couldn’t get everyone in. . It’s just one of those things. I hope people will think about all the great things that are in there rather than the ones that aren’t. “ You can now watch the meeting of friends on NowTV.







