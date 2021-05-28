Lakers extend lease with Staples Center until 2041 – Daily News

LOS ANGELES Replacing a venue as classic as the Great Western Forum might have been difficult if the Lakers hadn’t started making memories in their new home right away.

Now that they’ve been tenants of Staples Center for nearly 22 years, the venue looks a lot like their long-time home, hosting six championship teams with more than 1,100 combined regular-season and playoff wins in that span. And from Thursday morning, it will be their home for another two decades.

The Lakers and their owners at AEG have announced that the team will remain downtown at Staples Center until 2041. The site will also make major upgrades to modernize the arena for the next era of Lakers basketball.

Staples Center ranks as one of the best arenas in the world to play and watch basketball and we’re excited to be able to call it home for another two decades, said team owner Jeanie Buss in a statement. communicated. The decision was made first and foremost with our fans and players in mind and AEG’s commitment to investing significant capital in the arena means the Lakers will continue to play at one of the best venues in the world. .

The announcement came the day the Lakers played their first home playoff game at Staples in eight years, a gap Buss pointed out in a tweet as 2,952 days for emphasis. While the Lakers hope the numbers increase as more spectators are vaccinated and Los Angeles relaxes the pandemic restriction, the nearly 7,500 fans in attendance for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night were a peak of the season.

The Lakers are positioned to be the primary tenant of Staples Center, particularly with the Clippers planning to move to a new arena in Inglewood in the future. The Lakers also share Staples with the NHL Kings and WNBA Sparks, but they are the only team to have 17 championship banners hanging on the wall. The venue also hosts the biggest shows downtown, as well as the Grammy Awards.

But the Lakers’ first three championships on the backs of Shaquille ONeal and Kobe Bryant helped anchor the site as part of the city, which the AEG chief executive admitted in a statement.

There is no doubt that our partnership with the Buss family and the Lakers has solidified the legendary status of the arenas from the start and brought fans some of the most memorable moments in sports and entertainment history. he declares. We look forward to the next 20 years of our successful partnership with the Lakers and believe the investments we make will keep STAPLES Center the epicenter of sports and entertainment, hosting the most exciting events in the world.

NBA AND NBPA RESPOND TO FAN INCIDENTS

In Wednesday night’s three playoff games, at least one fan was banned from an NBA arena.

Three separate incidents tarnished the night for the league. In Philadelphia, a fan threw popcorn at Washington Russell Westbrook as he exited the pitch through a tunnel with an ankle injury. In New York City, a fan spat at Atlantas Trae Young from near the court. In Utah, three fans were banned after what the Jazz described as inappropriate conduct towards the parents of Memphis star Ja Morant.

While the league was happy to welcome fans back, it was a reminder that interactions between fans and players are not without their share of ugly interactions.

The NBPA issued a statement after the incidents: True fans of this game honor and respect the dignity of our players. No true fan would seek to harm them or violate their personal space. Those who have no place in our arenas. And their conduct is correctly assessed by the police, as if it had occurred on a public highway.