Kim Kardashian tested positive for COVID-19 days after 40th birthday





However, Kardashian clarified that "No one caught Covid from the trip." Source: MEGA False. No one caught Covid during the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it at the school of another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got him a few days after he coughed me up while taking care of him. https://t.co/hTWbB6JC25 – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021 "Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it at the school of another student who first tested positive. I then developed symptoms and got him a few days after he coughed me while taking care of him, "she explained. At keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim shared that she failed her first-year law school exam and then Saint tested positive weeks before taking it again. "Saint has COVID, and I'm just really worried about him. He cries and coughs on me, and I try not to scare anyone, but now I have to figure out what we're going to do – especially with the other three kids. She explained. Kardashian then contacted her family doctor because North was feeling unwell. "North says she feels bad, and I slept in bed with her last night. She tested negative, but I'm going to test her again with me on Saturday," Kim told the doctor. With the "baby bar review" looming, Kardashian has decided to be there for her children. "Taking care of my children comes first," she explained. Kardashian and the rest of her children then tested positive for COVID-19, which stopped production of KUWTK for 14 days while the family and crew were to self-quarantine. However, Kardashian kept the show going by checking in on her phone and webcam. While she was trying to study, her symptoms such as nausea, cough, body aches and pains made things difficult. "We're supposed to do 12-hour study sessions every day before the test, and I feel so sick and so horrible with COVID that I can barely get out of bed and study," Kim explained. Kardashian decided to take the test, rather than wait another six months before she could take it again. "If I feel like I'm doing it now, it's going to be really hard to sit down and take a test for seven hours. And I'm on heavy medication right now," she explained. "It's frustrating, because I would have to be in full study mode and sort everything out. But it's so difficult, and I just want to give up," she lamented. Even though she didn't feel well when the test came in, Kardashian passed it anyway. "I am so tired. I did, however. I have succeeded. Even if I don't pass, I'm fine, "she explained. "It was the hardest thing I ever had to do … I really feel like I know more about the test this time than I did last time about the test. I feel really confident. about it, "Kardashian said later. "If I pass, it's a miracle, because I had COVID!" Having failed her first exam, Kardashian was looking for 'signs' as to whether or not she should continue her law school, which came in the form of a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, at his 40th birthday party. hosted by her ex-husband Kanye West. After the hologram said he was proud of his daughter for pursuing law, she decided to retake the exam.







