Pete Davidson used the pandemic to think about “immature and irrational decisions” | Entertainment





Pete Davidson has used the COVID-19 pandemic to reflect on his immature and irrational decisions. The Saturday Night Live star revealed he’s spent much of the past year reflecting on his own behavior and outlook on life, and decided to change his ways and behave in a more mature manner. from now on. He told the Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Roundtable: “I was in a really different place a year or two ago and I’m not really proud of the way I handled or handled things there. A few years back. Looking back you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, man,’ but luckily a pandemic happened and I was kicked in the balls and had to sit with it. all my immature and irrational decisions. “ Although Pete did not elaborate on his irrational decisions, he previously said he was done appearing on Saturday Night Live because he felt like he was only there to make fun of others. comics. Speaking in February 2020, he said: “Here’s the thing: Personally, I think I should be done with this show because they are laughing at me on it. I am open political punchlines. I am jokes from Weekend Update. When I’m not there, they’ll say, ‘Hahaha, but Pete is a fucking asshole.’ And you say to yourself, “Which side are you on?” I have a weird feeling in this building where I don’t really know what team they’re playing for – if I’m the joke or if I’m in the joke. I really wanted last year to be my last year, but I’m still here and trying to bring it down. “ And at the roundtable, Pete appeared to have changed his mind about leaving, saying he was so happy when the sketch show returned to the screens. He told THR: “I was so happy when they said SNL was coming back, because I was literally like sitting in a room with my own thoughts and feeling really bad. I was really excited just to work and see the people and I kind of had a different perspective on this season and moving forward. “I just got to have a lot of fun and I was just so grateful. Not working at all sucks, so I was really, really happy to go back to work.”

