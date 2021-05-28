Bob Dylan turned 80 this week. He has always been with me

Bob Dylan turned 80 earlier this week on May 24. For those of us who experienced him as a rebel of the 1960s, it’s hard to imagine him as an octogenarian. And yet he’s still there: seemingly as tireless as ever in his desire to write songs and take his music on the road.

I loved Bob Dylan before I even knew his name.

In the summer of 1963, the year of my 10th birthday, I discovered the music of Pierre, Paul and Marie. The artist couple who taught arts and crafts at my father’s summer camp played the first three albums of the famous folk trios continuously in their studio. I was delighted the moment I heard them. It was the first music in my life that I was passionate about, and it had a huge impact on my musical tastes in the future.

At the end of the summer, the artist couple gave me Peter, Paul and Mary’s album In the Wind. I listened to it over and over again; my two favorite songs were Blowin in the Wind and Dont Think Twice, Its All Right. I knew I liked these songs; it never occurred to me when I was ten to wonder who wrote them.

Two years later, in 1965, I had my first real introduction to Bob Dylan. It was the year my family moved from a small town in the Finger Lakes to Rochester, New York, and my parents divorced. Feeling my sadness, my mom bought me a clock radio and I started listening to the most popular Top 40 AM radio station in The Rochesters. Towards the end of July of that year, the station started playing a new song, Like a Rolling Stone. It immediately caught my attention.

Bruce springsteen was in the car with his mother when he first heard Like a Rolling Stone. He said it was like someone was kicking the door open for you. To me, it was more like someone had opened a window on my emotions. As a result of my parents’ separation, I felt confused, uncertain, scared, sad and alone. But there was something about the way Dylan sang the line. How does that feel? it electrified me. I felt like he had found me in my room and challenged me to stop being so numb – to think about how I was feeling.

The cover of Bob Dylan’s album “The Freewheelin” Bob Dylan, released by Columbia Records in 1963. The cover shows Dylan and his girlfriend Suze Rotolo walking near their apartment in Greenwich Village, New York. (Blank File / Getty Images)

It took me a few more years to realize that Bob Dylan who wrote Like a Rolling Stone also wrote Blowin in the Wind and Dont Think Twice. Once I did, I ran out and bought The Freewheelin Bob Dylan. It was one of the first albums I ever owned. I almost wore the smooth vinyl that I’ve played it so many times.

I wasn’t the only one mesmerized by Freewheelin. The Beatles were in Paris in 1964 when they first got their hands on it. John Lennon later wrote: For three weeks in Paris, we didn’t stop playing. We all went potty for Dylan. Many music critics have written about how The Beatlesthe lyrics have become more complex, more literary and more political after hearing Dylan for the first time.

Johnny cashwas also affected by Dylans famous second album. Cash had a portable record player that he took with him when he was on tour. He would listen to Dylans Freewheel before going out to do a show, he wrote in his autobiography, and immediately start playing him again when he left the stage.

FromFreewheelin I quickly switched to Dylans three big electric albums: Bringing It All Back Home, Highway 61 Revisited and Blonde on Blonde. I can still feel a feeling of elation when I listen to these albums. Is there anything more exciting than experiencing the work of a great artist at the height of his powers?

Even the titles of some Dylans songs from this period – “Subterranean Homesick Blues, It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry, Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again – are small works of art.

Although I strongly associate Dylans’ music with my youth, he has been there every step of my life. So it’s no surprise that the news of her 80th birthday sparked feelings about my own mortality. As usual, Dylan put it better in one of his songs: it’s not dark yet but it’s getting there.

Dylans’ greatest work may be behind him and his voice is worn out, but for those of us who came of age in the 1960s, his songs are ingrained in our DNA. They continue to provide both joy in the present and memories of our young selves.

Here is a tip of the hat to Bob Dylan at 80: in the morning jingle jangle I will come to follow you.

Follow Cognoscenti on Facebook and Twitter.