Black Midis Cavalcade is a daring act of provocation





With their debut in 2019 Schlagenheim, Black Midi spearheaded the arrival of a new generation of -minded British rock groups. Fast, winding songs predominate among these acts (others include Black Country, New Road, and Squid). The song is undertaken like an unreliable narrator, a dubious source of authority. The music is intriguing between acceleration and exhaustion, a desire to do something new from the ancient materials of guitars, drums and vocals. “The metamorphosis exists”, sings the singer-guitarist of Black Midi Geordie Greep on the second album of the group, Cavalcade. The transformations return over the course of his eight tracks, mostly recorded in Dublin with producer John “Spud” Murphy. “John L” is about a charismatic preacher who falls victim to the frenzy in which he whipped his followers. “Ascending Forth” tells the story of a composer who thinks he has created the perfect piece of music only to find himself convicted of writing schmaltz. The tail bites help keep us going in those mazy and topsy-turvy songs. Greep and his bandmates went through a makeover before recording Cavalcade. Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin left the lineup for an indefinite hiatus, citing pressures on mental health. The original quartet was reduced to Greep, bassist Cameron Picton and drummer Morgan Simpson. The absence left by the departure of their guitarist was ingeniously filled by the addition of the saxophone, keyboards and violin. As Frank Zappa acknowledged when naming his band The Mothers of Invention – a significant musical influence on Black Midi – necessity breeds ingenuity. “John L” kicks off the album with a frantic interaction between the band members, a controlled explosion of sharp angles and sudden stops, deafening noises and uncomfortable silences. “Marlene Dietrich” goes from fashion to an offbeat approximation of lounge music, closer to the titular singer’s work with Burt Bacharach in the 1950s than to Weimar cabaret songs referenced in the lyrics. “Chondromalacia Patella” soundtracks recovering from injury with a choppy mix of post-punk and jazz-fusion. Simpson on drums is a very skilful pilot of his complicated tempo changes. As if taking place in two different time zones at the same time, “Slow” combines a rhythmic vocal melody with charged rhythms and a superbly choppy interaction between Greep on guitar and saxophonist Kaidi Akinnibi. The atmospheric orchestrated background music of “Diamond Stuff” demonstrates the breadth of the band’s imagination: they are able to thrive without the flashy props of speed and volume. In contrast, “Dethroned” sounds exaggerated with its jumbled bass and drums, reverberated guitar solos and indecipherable vocals. The album’s lyrics, when audible, are interesting and original – they don’t deserve to be buried in the mix. Picton takes the lead voice on two tracks with a monotonous spoken word, inhibited register. For other songs, Greep uses two singing modes. “John L” and the surreal fantasy of “Hogwash and Balderdash” are told in an American-accented voiceover, an entertaining act of vocal melodrama. Elsewhere, it switches to a fishy song, as if trying to mask the frantic movements of the velvet music. The tonal contrast between the words and the musicality marks a deliberate attempt at disorientation, to keep us from feeling too comfortable. But this daring act of provocation has a flaw. Greep does not have a velvety voice: his singing sounds like a simple version of Scott Walker. Perhaps to be resolved in a future stage of the group’s metamorphosis, this is the weak link of an otherwise formidable album. ★★★ ☆☆ ‘Cavalcade‘is published by Rough Trade

