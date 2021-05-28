When Bappi Lahiri made his Bollywood debut in Kishore Kumar’s film. Invisible photo

Music singer-songwriter Bappi Lahiri has given us plenty of soulful tunes to groove on, but did you know that in 1974 Bappi Lahiri made his Bollywood debut as an actor in a Kishore Kumar film? Although he is known for his popular songs like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer and Sharaabi, he also made his presence felt on screen. The singer shared a never-before-seen image from his first film and asked his fans to guess the name of the film.

BAPPI LAHIRI ALWAYS SHARE THE PREVIEW OF HIS FIRST FILM

Speaking to Instagram, Bappi Lahiri shared a photo of Kishore Kumar star Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi. The film was produced and directed by Kishore Kumar. The title is similar to Kishore’s 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. The film starred Kishore Kumar and his two brothers, Anoop Kumar and Ashok Kumar.

Bappi Lahiri shared a still image from the movie where he played the character of Bhopu.

Bappi wrote: “A movie I made my debut as an actor .. Directed and produced by #kishorekumar with Amit Kumar !! Name the movie (sic).”

Kishore Kumar is Bappi Lahiri’s maternal uncle.

BAPPI LAHIRI RECOVERS FROM COVID-19

Bappi Lahiri was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid in early April. He recovered quickly and returned home safe and sound within a few days. The singer took to social media and shared an update on his health. In his post, he thanked all the doctors and nurses for helping him get back on his feet.

He wrote: “With the blessing of the Almighty and my loved ones … I’m back home! Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at #breachcandyhospital. Thanks everyone for the prayers and good wishes # covidwarriors (sic). “

After his recovery, Bappi Lahiri met his grandson Krrish after 18 months.