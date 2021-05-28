When Bappi Lahiri made his Bollywood debut in Kishore Kumar’s film. Invisible photo

Bappi Lahiri shared a never-before-seen image from his Bollywood debut. In the photo caption, he asked fans to guess the name of the Kishore Kumar star.
Bappi Lahiri shared a still from his first movie. (Photo: Instagram / bappilahiri_official_)
Music singer-songwriter Bappi Lahiri has given us plenty of soulful tunes to groove on, but did you know that in 1974 Bappi Lahiri made his Bollywood debut as an actor in a Kishore Kumar film? Although he is known for his popular songs like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer and Sharaabi, he also made his presence felt on screen. The singer shared a never-before-seen image from his first film and asked his fans to guess the name of the film.
BAPPI LAHIRI ALWAYS SHARE THE PREVIEW OF HIS FIRST FILM
Speaking to Instagram, Bappi Lahiri shared a photo of Kishore Kumar star Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi. The film was produced and directed by Kishore Kumar. The title is similar to Kishore’s 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. The film starred Kishore Kumar and his two brothers, Anoop Kumar and Ashok Kumar.
Bappi Lahiri shared a still image from the movie where he played the character of Bhopu.
Bappi wrote: “A movie I made my debut as an actor .. Directed and produced by #kishorekumar with Amit Kumar !! Name the movie (sic).”
Kishore Kumar is Bappi Lahiri’s maternal uncle.
BAPPI LAHIRI RECOVERS FROM COVID-19
Bappi Lahiri was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid in early April. He recovered quickly and returned home safe and sound within a few days. The singer took to social media and shared an update on his health. In his post, he thanked all the doctors and nurses for helping him get back on his feet.
He wrote: “With the blessing of the Almighty and my loved ones … I’m back home! Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at #breachcandyhospital. Thanks everyone for the prayers and good wishes # covidwarriors (sic). “
After his recovery, Bappi Lahiri met his grandson Krrish after 18 months.
READ ALSO | Music director Bappi Lahiri tests positive for Covid-19
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit