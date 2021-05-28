Godzilla vs. Kong actor Kyle Chandler joins Super Pumped series on the rise of Uber

Actor Kyle Chandler has embarked on Showtime’s Super Pumped series, about the rise of former Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will try out the role of Travis in the anthology series, which originates from Billions creators Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter.

The trio will produce, write and serve as showrunners for the series. The first season is based on journalist-author Mike Isaac’s book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

It will discuss the meteoric rise of Uber and Traviss in Silicon Valley, the company’s roller coaster and the eventual ousting of Traviss amid allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic environment in the company. .

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kyle will play Bill Gurley, a bright and brilliant Texas venture capitalist who builds his reputation on Ubers’ success, then has to live with the consequences of the move.

Also Read: KRK Says He Will Review Salman Khan Movies Even If He ‘Touch His Feet’, Thanks Salim Khan For Support

Super Pumped will be produced by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter with Stephen Schiff, Paul Schiff and Allyce Ozarski.

Each season of the show will explore a story that rocked the business world and changed its culture.

Kyle recently appeared in George Clooney’s monster movie Godzilla vs Kong and The Midnight Sky. He will then play in Slumberland directed by Francis Lawrence.