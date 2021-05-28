Pilates, Yoga, and Other Fitness Diets Bollywood Celebrities Swear By





Pilates, yoga and other fitness regimes from Bollywood celebrities Highlights Various Bollywood Celebrities Break Gym Monotony With Diverse Diet Among the many sucking activities are pilates, yoga, boxing, etc. From Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar, Find Out Which Diet Your Favorite Celebrities Like Being a part of showbiz is not a piece of cake. Apart from various other activities, or as we say the work of an actor outside of acting, staying in shape is a prerequisite. Being on screen, facing flashing cameras, staying in media glare, and serving as an inspiration to millions of fans and audiences – all of this compels celebrities to look their best at all times. And it takes hard work and serious dedication. Unsurprisingly, our Bollywood celebrities swear by their workout and fitness regimen. And while going to the gym or lifting weights is the usual way of doing it, many have switched to another form of physical training as well. Whether it’s pilates, power yoga or boxing, Bollywood celebrities swear by a different diet, which spices up the monotonous routine and makes up for an interesting and exciting session. Pilates The most popular trend among Bollywood divas, various actresses are a complete fan of Pilates workout. From Alia Bhatt (who is also a fan of aerial pilates), Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone and others, the ladies of B-Town stick to this long-lasting muscle building and flexibility workout. Yoga A well known and loved stress reduction exercise with benefits for the heart and overall body flexibility, various Bollywood divas are passionate about yoga and share their videos as inspirations. Whether it’s Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty or Bipasha Basu, the tones and yoga seem to be the secret to their skinny figure. Boxing Because of its intensive nature, boxing, known as a form of martial arts, has also been a source of training. People who want to focus on the arms and core muscles with overall body improvement have adopted boxing as their source of calories burned. Boxing also works on other aspects such as sharpening reflexes and defense techniques and some of our beloved stars who follow the same are Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Farhan Akhtar. In progress And then there are those who like to go the classic way and burn stress and calories with a long run or a sweaty jog. Anil Kapoor, Milind Soman and many others often shared snaps from a pre or post-performance session. Martial Arts We have quite a few hidden gems in Bollywood that are trained in the martial arts of Taekwondo. While Akshay Kumar is surely one of them, Tiger Shroff and Isha Koppikar are others who complete the list. Which one made your favorite pick from the lot? Tell us at @TimesNow







