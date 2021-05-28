Disneyland to reopen Jungle Cruise in July after removing outdated cultural depictions – Marin Independent Journal

Disneyland will reopen the Jungle Cruise in July after the boat ride underwent a major makeover to remove outdated cultural portrayals and add a woman of color to the center of the attraction’s revamped backstory.

The Jungle Cruise will reopen July 16 at the Anaheim Theme Park, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The Jungle Cruise ride remained closed when Disneyland reopened on April 30 after a year-long coronavirus shutdown.

Walt Disney Imagineering updates Jungle Cruise scenes at Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom in Florida with shrunken head merchant Trader Sam, a rhino chasing a tree safari group and other negative depictions of natives while adding several new scenes.

Jungle Cruise Updates will build on the story of the Disneyland attraction on opening day with new adventures that stay true to the story and pay homage to the culture of the skippers. More wildlife and humor will be added to the river trip with a new story following a Jungle Cruise skipper whose trip goes wrong.

Concept art shows a group of chimps who have taken control of a half-sunk boat in a new scene ahead for the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland. (Courtesy of Disney)

Concept art for the final new Trader Sam gift shop scene arrives on the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland. (Disney)

The jungle cruise at Disneyland. (File photo by: Mark Eades, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Disneyland diver Thomas Self inspects an audio-animatronic hippo in the Jungle Cruise River (Photo provided by Disney)

Disneyland Diver Thomas Self on Anaheim Theme Park Jungle Cruise. (Photo by Catie McCabe, Disney)

A cockatoo named Rosita sits on the dock of the Tropical Hideaway overlooking the Jungle Cruise at Adventureland at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. One of the birds inside the Enchanted Tiki room – Jose – wonder what happened to Rosita? Now we know. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Main entrance to the Tropical Hideaway at Adventureland at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. The restaurant replaces Aladdin’s Oasis. Visitors to the park can reach The Tropical Hideaway through its main deck, through the Walt Disney Enchanted Tiki Room, or along Skippers Walk, a trail leading to the Jungle Cruise Loading Dock. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Main entrance to the Tropical Hideaway at Adventureland at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. The restaurant replaces Aladdin’s Oasis. Visitors to the park can reach The Tropical Hideaway through its main deck, through the Walt Disney Enchanted Tiki Room, or along Skippers Walk, a trail leading to the Jungle Cruise Loading Dock. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

On the Disneyland Jungle Cruise, guests board a steamboat for a 7-minute guided tour of jungles around the world. (Disneyland Resort)

A boat captain entertains riders on the Jungle Cruise boat ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Tuesday, April 18, 2017 (Jose Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group)

An elephant greets riders on the Jungle Cruise boat ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Tuesday, April 18, 2017 (Jose Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group)

Visitors enjoy a boat ride on the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Tuesday, April 18, 2017 (Jose Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group)

An elephant greets visitors on the Jungle Cruise boat ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Tuesday, April 18, 2017 (Jose Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group)

When we consider making changes to a classic attraction, our focus is on ways to enhance the experience, Chris Beatty, Creative Director of Imagineering, said in a statement in January. The Jungle Cruise skippers bring irreverent humor to guests of all ages and were delighted to add to that legacy with a new, lively figure of skipper celebrating their adventures and influence.

Concept art shows a culturally diverse group of boat passengers stuck in a tree, including a photographer, painter, bird watcher, and butterfly collector. Nearby, five chimpanzees took control of a half-sunk boat, splashing paint on the canopy of the rooftop of the tramp steamboat and releasing butterflies from a cage. A chimpanzee with a parasol sits on the roof of the boat while another takes the helm and microphone from the skippers. Some of the new figures will feature animatronic movements.

As part of this story update, follow a skipper and his passengers as their journey turns sour, Imagineer editor-in-chief Kevin Lively said in a statement in January. That’s right, for the very first time, the role of skipper will not only be that of a lively, experienced and witty guide, but also represented by a show figure within the attraction itself. . In fact, the expedition will take place in a tree (literally!) After their sunken ship splits up and the chimpanzees board the wreckage, resulting in ape business.

Lively, a former Disneyland Jungle Cruise skipper now Imagineer, worked on the Jingle Cruise vacation ride overlay, Disneylands Tropical Hideaway restaurant, and Skipper Canteen restaurant of Magic Kingdoms Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd.

Imagineering made a woman of color the centerpiece of the revamped Jungle Cruise rides at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Alberta Falls is the free-spirited adventurer and descendant of world explorers from India and England who will be the fictional heroine of the revamped attractions of the Anaheim Theme Park Jungle Cruise and Florida. Jungle Cruise’s updated story was revealed during an interview with Alberta Falls in the Daily Gnus, a fictional newspaper created by Imagineering.

A Jungle Cruise audio-animatronic skipper named Felix Pechman XIII whose last name means unlucky man in multiple languages ​​will be added to the attraction as the unlucky skipper of a wrecked boat seen along the river trip. through overturned boxes filled with butterflies.

Audio-animatronic trader Sam the Headhunter will be removed from the final race scene. In a new scene, Trader Sam is now an invisible director of the Jungle Navigation Company who converted the thatched-roof hut of the river tour company into lost and found items in the Trader Sams gift shop. changes to the ride while keeping classic backwater jokes and other gags in their routines.

The revamped Jungle Cruise backstory will also delve into the mysteries of Disneylands Mekong Maiden and the Magic Kingdoms Kwango Kate steamboats that have been decommissioned on either coast. The Jungle Cruise Tours at Tokyo Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland will not be changed. There are no plans to make any changes to the Trader Sams jungle cruise themed bars at Disneyland and Disney World resorts.

Disney Parks President Josh DAmaro said during an opening speech at the virtual International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in November that the company plans to mainstream more diversity and cultural inclusion. in existing attractions.

We believe that a truly inclusive environment is essential to encourage ideas from all people to help us grow, innovate and create the best stories possible, DAmaro said at the show.

Carmen Smith, Director of Creative Development and Inclusion Strategies at Imagineering, said in January that the latest updates to the Jungle Cruise attractions will address how indigenous people and their culture are represented on the ride in classic boat.

As Imagineers, it is our responsibility to ensure that the experiences we create and the stories we share reflect the voices and perspectives of the world around us, Smith said in a statement in January. With Jungle Cruise, we’ve brought what people love, the humor and spirit of our amazing skippers to life, while providing the necessary updates.

Imagineering is constantly evaluating ways to make Disney theme park attractions respectful of the diverse world we live in, said Chris Beatty, Creative Director of Imagineering, at the Disneys D23 Fan Club.

When you watch the jungle cruise as it is today, there are only a few scenes that don’t and need a refresh, Beatty told D23. But I want to make sure people know we’re not changing the whole jungle cruise. This is not a new take on the whole attraction. It is the jungle cruise that you know and love, with the skippers always in the lead, and at the same time, addressing the negative representations of the natives.

Disney President Bob Iger said the changes to the Jungle Cruise demonstrate the company’s commitment to reflecting the values ​​and rich diversity of our world in its theme park attractions.

The exciting changes to one of Disney’s most popular classic attractions, Jungle Cruise, reflect our commitment to creating unparalleled experiences that reflect not only the best in storytelling, but also the values ​​and rich diversity of our world, Iger wrote on Twitter.

The revamped rides won’t tie into the upcoming epic action-adventure film starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson as a riverboat skipper and Emily Blunt as a fearless explorer. The stars of the Jungle Cruise will not be depicted on the rides, although subtle narrative cues are brought to the film.