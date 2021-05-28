“ The Underground Railroad ” featured on THR’s “ Behind the Screen ” – The Hollywood Reporter





Joi McMillon and Onnalee Blank, respectively editor and supervisor sound editor / re-recording mixer, on the powerful The Underground Railroad, are featured in a new episode of Hollywood journalistthe weekly series “Behind the Screen”. The Underground Railroad, The Amazon original series based on the Pulitzer-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, follows Cora Randall, played by Thuso Mbedu, as a slave who flees her Geogia plantation. “Thuso was already a full shining star in South Africa. So it’s kind of his introduction to American audiences, ”says McMillon, discussing the editing of the series. “I was blown away by what she was able to give the character of Cora. So nuanced, so focused. Blank described how she sought to make the series unique: “More like a Southern show meets a horror movie, meets a Twin peaks the vibe meets something different that bears its own name. “ She was unable to travel for the sound recording due to the pandemic, but contacted Florida-based Watson Woo, who recorded the sounds for the area. “There were 17-year-old cicadas crossing Florida at this exact moment. So he camped out in the Everglades for three nights and he set up microphones in the trees and he had quite a soundscape of anything that could possibly be used, walking through a swamp. He was chased by an alligator. Serial work also involved the recording of an 1835 steam train “which was being moved from one museum to another.” It would be the last race this train was going to do, ”says Blank. “There was still a black slave car attached to this train and the fact that you can still go and see it really makes you think, it wasn’t very long ago and it’s really, really disturbing to see. Of what she hopes viewers will take away when they think about the show, McMillon says, “You have to know where you’re coming from to get to where you’re going. And I think the importance of storytelling, not just telling our stories in our story, but telling them that way, is recognizing that our past happened. But these people were resilient and they never gave up hope. I think Barry did such a good job of highlighting the humanity and dignity that these people needed to have in order to continue. “I think that’s the biggest thing to take away from this series, it’s the importance of not dehumanizing a group of people who survived despite, but of highlighting the humanity and dignity of these people. who survived through something that a lot of people might have given up on, ”she continues. “A lot of people could have given up, but they decided to continue. And I think it’s something that should definitely be celebrated and remembered. McMillon has known Jenkins since they were students at Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts, and has collaborated with him on several productions, including Moonlight for which she won an Oscar nomination alongside editor and former Florida State Nat Sanders. With this achievement, she became the first black woman to win an Oscar nomination in film editing. Blank – who has also worked with Jenkins on projects including Moonlight and If Beale Street could speak, is also a five-time Emmy-winning mixer for HBO Game of thrones. Hosted by THR Technical editor Carolyn Giardina, “Behind the Screen” is a weekly series that features conversations with cinematographers, composers, editors, visual effects supervisors and other artists behind film and series making .







