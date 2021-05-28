Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: 5 Times Bollywood Divas Took Us Back In Time With Their Show Stopping Red Sarees

Red sarees are a classic and have the power to look good on any occasion. Check it out

Red sarees have an iconic place in the hearts of Bollywood fans. It instantly brings us back to when Sushmita Sen roamed the Main Hoon Na college campus with the wind flying in her hair and the iconic file in her hand. Fashion has come a long way since then, but red sarees are still a classic and iconic piece in every Bollywood actresses closet and it’s proof!

Alia bhatt

First off, on our list, the Highway actress let her red Sabyasachi drape do the talking and kept her hair and makeup to a minimum. Classically draped, the tulle wonder wore floral embroidery all over while a pair of traditional statement earrings accessorized her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Taking us back to the ’90s and era of chiffon sarees, Janhvi Kapoor wears a Manish Malhotra drape with an embroidered strappy blouse. The loosely draped pallu definitely gives off the quintessential Bollywood vibe, while the voluminous, wavy mane adds more to the look.

Deepika padukone

Keeping the same ’90s vibe, Deepika Padukone chose a flowy saree and draped it over a halter neck blouse. The simplicity of the saree was enhanced by a layered collar, while a puffy ponytail and dramatic eyeliner gave off vibes of yesteryear.

Katrina kaif

One of the very few divas to be familiar with a saree, Katrina Kaif definitely stole the show with this Anita Dongre drape. The actress styled her print wonder with a simple strappy blouse while a bindi and sleek hair rounded off her look.

Anushka sharma

Stepping away from the muslin marvels of the 90s, Anushka Sharma chose a red saree and styled it with traditional elements. A sleek bun, a sindoor, statement desi earrings, her chooda and kohl rimmed eyes created a gorgeous look in itself.

Which red saree would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.

