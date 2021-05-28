The Hollywood Bowl is now on Plan C: for the 18,000 seats

LOS ANGELES They’re playing ball at Dodger Stadium, with all 56,000 tickets on sale for games starting next month, and not an inch of social distance between them. Across the country, New York’s Radio City Music Hall opens its doors and sells 5,960 seats shoulder to shoulder to vaccinees in a decidedly interior decor.

As more people get vaccinated and government regulations on Covid seem to change every week, concert halls and theaters scramble to stay up to date and figure out when and how to welcome the crowds they depend on again. . For the Hollywood Bowl, perhaps the most famous outdoor venue in the country, that has meant making plans and tearing them up again, as it keeps pace with rapidly changing county and state regulations and public attitudes. before its scheduled opening on July 3.

The Bowl went through three different opening shots in the span of a month. Plan A, announced in early May, planned to sell only 25% of its 18,000 seats. Then, when county regulations changed, officials came up with a Plan B: sell two-thirds of the seats to the vaccinated and reserve just 488 seats less than premium for the unvaccinated.

This week the rules changed again, with California officials saying that starting June 15, outdoor events could return to full capacity, with participants being asked, but not required, to show proof of vaccination or negative test results. The Bowl has moved to Plan C: it is now preparing to sell 100% of the room.