The Hollywood Bowl is now on Plan C: for the 18,000 seats
LOS ANGELES They’re playing ball at Dodger Stadium, with all 56,000 tickets on sale for games starting next month, and not an inch of social distance between them. Across the country, New York’s Radio City Music Hall opens its doors and sells 5,960 seats shoulder to shoulder to vaccinees in a decidedly interior decor.
As more people get vaccinated and government regulations on Covid seem to change every week, concert halls and theaters scramble to stay up to date and figure out when and how to welcome the crowds they depend on again. . For the Hollywood Bowl, perhaps the most famous outdoor venue in the country, that has meant making plans and tearing them up again, as it keeps pace with rapidly changing county and state regulations and public attitudes. before its scheduled opening on July 3.
The Bowl went through three different opening shots in the span of a month. Plan A, announced in early May, planned to sell only 25% of its 18,000 seats. Then, when county regulations changed, officials came up with a Plan B: sell two-thirds of the seats to the vaccinated and reserve just 488 seats less than premium for the unvaccinated.
This week the rules changed again, with California officials saying that starting June 15, outdoor events could return to full capacity, with participants being asked, but not required, to show proof of vaccination or negative test results. The Bowl has moved to Plan C: it is now preparing to sell 100% of the room.
You get a firsthand look at how difficult it has been to navigate, especially for those of us who want to open by the summer, said Chad Smith, general manager of the Los Philharmonic Orchestra. Angeles, who runs the amphitheater, as he described Plan C Each time we announce the season based on the current protocol, then the current protocols change.
The Bowl juggles the same forces that confront sites reeling from the pandemic from coast to coast. Most are looking to sell as many seats as possible to recoup over a year of lost ticket and concession revenue, without scaring off patrons who might not be eager to take the chance to sit next to someone. who did not succeed. Finding the right balance is crucial for The Bowl, which provides most of the revenue for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which was forced to cut its budget from $ 152 million to $ 77 million to make up for the drop in revenue last year.
And the Bowl, carved out of a canyon just north of Hollywood Boulevard, isn’t just another place to see a concert. For nearly 100 years, he has been an exciting symbol of outdoor life and entertainment in Los Angeles and renowned across the country, famous enough to appear as a backdrop in classic films including Double indemnity, and to be commemorated in a Bugs Bunny cartoon. The Beatles and Bill Clinton appeared on his stage.
The announcement that there would be no 2020 season the first time an entire season was canceled was, for many in Los Angeles, a punch.
We used to go to Bowl 12, 14 nights a year, said Zev Yaroslavsky, who grew up attending the Bowl and became such a champion of it while on the county supervisory board that the main gateway is named after. in his honour. . There was a deep void in my life.
The rituals of the Bowls are shared and ingrained: Gustavo Dudamel, the musical director of the Philharmonic Orchestra, takes the stage and uses his arms to wave the crowd to stand up for The Star-Spangled Banner. Hollywood Worthy fireworkss that accompany the opening of Tchaikovskys 1812. Even the helicopters that inevitably seem to pass overhead as the driver takes a baton.
His Concerts Under the Stars, an eclectic program that ranges from Mahler’s symphonies to Sound of Music songs to pop and world music, begins in May and continues through November, with little chance of rain or shine. of cold nights. (November can be risky, as Barbra Streisand can attest after wrapping herself in a blanket playing as the temperature dropped in the mid-1950s, a sharp blow in the Arctic by Southern California standards).
And it might be a good place to get a feel for the diversity of Los Angeles as you admire the band’s sweep of faces up the hill from night to night. While the front seats can cost over $ 200, the seats at the top give you to the balcony! as Carol Channing would say from the stage, you always have to pay $ 1 (not a typo) on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
The excitement at the promise of his return was on display during an inaugural dress rehearsal earlier this month as the orchestra prepared to give a special series of concerts for emergency medical workers. The crowd attending this first rehearsal, a sparse group of around 400, erupted to cathartic applause as Dudamel, smiling and waving, emerged from a corner of the stage to begin directing, a sure sign that life could finally go back to something close to normal. .
The rapidly changing rules will not only change the experience of members of the public. During the recent rehearsal, the musicians in the orchestra were still required to sit at least six feet apart, a requirement that, if continued, would reduce the size of the ensembles from about 80 to 60 and , therefore, would limit its potential repertoire. They now expect the onstage distancing requirement to go away on opening day. But orchestra members, backstage staff, bailiffs and dealership employees will need to show proof of vaccination to come to work.
It’s hard to plan when things are constantly changing under you, said Nora E. Brady, vice president of marketing and communications for the Philharmonic Orchestra. How many orchestra members can we put on stage? How many spectators can we have?
These are no ordinary times and it won’t be a typical season. There will be fewer shows, which means less income. It’s a big loss, Brady said. We usually have 73 to 75 concerts per season. We currently have about fifty.
Smith said his priority was to make this season feel as normal as possible, all things considered, for his customers. As such, he said he was glad the state and county were moving toward approving a liberal and full steam ahead admission policy that he was confident would be in place. ‘here on the official opening day.
However, there has been deference to all customers who are not ready to return. Those with club memberships, a precious commodity in Los Angeles, where they are often passed down from family to family, will be able to skip a season without losing their seat.
This is part of the real difficulty of the reopening, Smith said. I think there will be people who are not yet comfortable with vaccinated and unvaccinated audiences, and we will lose some of those clients until next summer. I also suspect that there is a huge desire to return to outdoor shows.
The initial decision to reserve the vast majority of seats for the vaccinated was in part a civic gesture, with the Bowl doing its part to encourage people to get vaccinated. But it was also a business decision, given that under county regulations at the time, the Bowl could sell 67% of seats in areas reserved for vaccinated, compared to around 23% in socially-only sections. remote areas reserved for these people. not vaccinated.
So very quickly, I said, we’re going to make this a mostly vaccinated-only place, Smith said. It was an economic decision as much as it was a decision to help people get vaccinated.
In many ways, it’s easier for the Bowl. Unlike other famous summer venues like Tanglewood in Massachusetts and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in upstate New York, it’s entirely outdoors: no sheds or tarps for the public here. . There are no high-tech challenges with ventilation and air filtration systems, and the risk of transmitting the virus is relatively low.
The stage is three times the size of the Walt Disney Concert Hall stage, which makes it easier to dispatch the orchestra if necessary. And the Bowl has been performing outdoors for nearly a century through world wars, terrorist attacks, earthquakes and wildfires, giving it an almost unrivaled expertise across the country.
This period of experimentation and adjustment will also shape how the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra proceeds with a more difficult task in the fall, performing at Disney Hall, the 2,265-seat venue designed by Frank Gehry in the center. -City of Los Angeles.
It will be a gradual return to normalcy, which I think is the theme of everything, said Sheila Kuehl, member of the supervisory board.
The pleasure of the Bowl is shared by the public as well as by the performers. John Mauceri, who led the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for 16 years, said he always made a point of stopping to address the audience, in part to appreciate the immensity of the experience. (The Bowl Orchestra offers its own program, in addition to the work of the Philharmonic Orchestra.)
You know this gigantic space, 18,000 people, he said Talk about the speed of sound or light. If I said something funny, it literally took half a second for the sound of the stage to reach the bottom. You have to have the courage to wait for it to arrive for the answer to come back to you.
Even if a conductor turns his back on the audience, you feel their presence a lot, he said. By the back of your neck, you know what’s going on. It’s amazing when 18,000 diverse people come together and come together.
