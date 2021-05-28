Entertainment
This Week’s Home Entertainment: From Anne Boleyn to The Masked Dancer | Television
Television
Jodie Turner-Smith plays the titular Queen of the Tudors in this new take on period drama. Examining Boleyn’s downfall through the lens of a psychological thriller, the three-part series focuses on her attempts to secure a future for her daughter and the consequences of not being able to produce a male heir in the final months. of his life.
Tuesday June 1, 9 p.m., Canal 5
Based on the Jeff Lemires DC comic book series, this CGI heavyweight Netflix adaptation stars Christian Convery as Gus, a half-human, half-deer boy who is part of a new breed of hunted hybrids. . Gus leads a sheltered life until he befriends the mysterious Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).
Friday June 4, Netflix
Adapted by Stephen King from his novel of the same name, this eight-part thriller shows Julianne Moores Lisey Landon struggling to come to terms with the death of her husband, detective novelist, Scott (Clive Owen). Slowly, the memories she had repressed of their marriage begin to resurface.
Friday June 4, Apple TV +
No more mask-based chaos as a new generation of celebrities hide their identities, but this time they’ll dance rather than sing. Masked singers Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, and Davina McCall are joined by Strictlys Oti Mabuse, while leg-waving characters will include Rubber Chicken, Beetroot, and Knickerbocker Glory.
Saturday May 29, 7 p.m., ITV
Mae Martins artfully crafted a relationship comedy and rehab is coming back for a second series. With Season 1 ending on a cliffhanger following Maes’ relapse and the loss of her sponsor, it remains to be seen if she will prove to be honest with her girlfriend George (Charlotte Ritchie). During this time, his career in comedy is flourishing.
Friday June 4, Netflix
Professor T
Ben Miller stars in this adaptation of the hit Belgian series of the same name, playing a tiresome lecturer at Cambridge University who is recruited by police to solve crimes in the area after a student was attacked on campus . Frances de la Tour stars as Miller’s domineering mother.
Thursday June 3, BritBox
Podcasts
Karina Longworths, the endlessly fascinating podcast in movie history, returns for a new season titled Gossip Girls, exploring the intersections of 20th century celebrity culture with a booming media hungry for gossip. She focuses on Louella Parsons and Hedda Hopper, two women who have dominated Hollywood gossip to advance their own agendas.
Weekly, widely available
As part of an online platform showcasing new writers across the UK, WritersMosaic has put together a podcast series inviting writers to read their work and discuss its importance. Highlights include readings by Bernardine Evaristo, TS Prize winner Eliot Roger Robinson, and ex-London Young Poet Laureate Selina Nwulu.
Weekly, widely available
With Covid variants still hitting the headlines, the Guardians’ science reporting team is on hand to provide explanations on the latest research, as well as other developments in the scientific world. Recent episodes have discussed the pros and cons of NFTs, the impact of disappearing glaciers, and lessons learned from historical pandemics.
Weekly, The Guardian
If you’re in the mood to broaden your horizons, Krista Tippetts’ insightful podcast brings a host of guests to discuss topics that help us understand human existence: from philosophers to writers and most recently Jill Tarter, who talks about the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.
Weekly, widely available
Producers Bob Matthews and Lawrence Diamond welcome this new pod exploring the whys and hows of music production. Sure, there are some cheesy elements to the microphones and synth sounds, but that also focuses on the emotional process of making a song from scratch.
Weekly, widely available
Movie
(12A) (Craig Gillespie) 134 minutes
Another update to Disney’s live-action, though not strictly a reboot. Emma Stone plays Ms. de Vil, the 101 Dalmatians puppy thief, in an origin story inspired by Glenn Close’s 1996 version. Stones Cruella is an aspiring 70s London fashion designer; Emma Thompson, a baroness of the nobility with whom she clashes.
In cinemas and Disney +
(12A) (Kelly Reichardt) 122 minutes
It sounds a bit like the 2010 Reichardts film Meeks Cutoff, with its history of old western frontier folk. Here, instead of a crisis on the wagon track, it’s a brilliantly observed story of two types of entrepreneurs who steal the precious milk from the first cow to arrive in the locality and use it to bake cakes.
In cinemas
(PG) (Gor Miyazaki) 83 minutes
The next generation of Studio Ghibli, both figuratively and literally. Gor Miyazaki, son of Hayao Miyazaki, brings the Japanese animation house into the CGI era with this adaptation of the story by British author Diana Wynne Joness about an orphanage adopted by a witch; there is also a rock band involved.
In cinemas
(12) (Jason Ferguson) 105 minutes
A surprisingly emotional doc on the managerial titan of Manchester United, led by his son. Famous for his outspoken speech, Ferguson tells unvarnished truths about his contact with death in 2018 and the highlights of his career.
In theaters and Amazon Prime Video
(15) (Haruo Sotozaki) 117 minutes
An unexpected hit in US cinemas a month ago, this is a follow-up to the Demon Slayer TV series on Netflix, itself taken from a manga series, in which the hero Tanjiro confronts the sleeping demon. Enmu in a high speed train.
In cinemas
